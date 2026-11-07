Melania Trump Launches $5 Million LSU Scholarship for Foster Youth at Football Game

First Lady Melania Trump partners with Louisiana State University to create a $5 million endowment supporting foster children with higher education opportunities.

First Lady Melania Trump is establishing a five million dollar scholarship fund at Louisiana State University to provide financial aid to students who have aged out of the foster care system. The initiative aims to remove economic barriers for young adults seeking higher education degrees.

Trump will travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday evening to formally announce this partnership. The announcement will take place at Tiger Stadium during the pre-game festivities before the LSU-Alabama football match. The White House confirmed that the program details will be broadcast across the LSU campus and on the field just before kickoff.

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The endowment operates as a joint venture between LSU and the First Lady's Fostering the Future initiative. This specific fund will cover tuition and other educational resources for former foster children. The goal is to ensure these individuals have the means to pursue university degrees without financial hindrance.

Melania Trump also delivered remarks in September at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. She used that platform to expand the Fostering the Future Together initiative on a global scale. The international framework now includes over forty-five participating countries committed to improving outcomes for vulnerable youth.

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LSU is one of more than twenty colleges and universities nationwide currently participating in the scheme. The program connects federal efforts with private sector and charitable groups to create comprehensive opportunities. This multi-sector approach was reinforced by an executive order last November linking the government with educational institutions.

Earlier this year, Trump appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee to advocate for legislative changes. She highlighted barriers such as housing instability and transportation issues that impact academic performance. She stated that new legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative to close existing gaps.

Trump began focusing on foster care issues after her husband's first presidential term ended in twenty twenty-one. She created Fostering the Future to provide resources and support including scholarships for youth in state care. The legislative package she supported previously cleared the House and remains pending in the Senate.

The First Lady previously denied having a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a nationally televised address. She clarified her public stance while continuing to push for policy updates that broaden access to services. Her efforts focus on updating decades-old programs to better serve young people in foster care.

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President Trump is not planning to join Melania at the Louisiana event. The First Lady is handling the logistics and public visibility for this announcement independently. This strategy underscores the administration's commitment to raising awareness about challenges faced by foster children.

The new fund represents a significant step in addressing long-term stability for former foster youth. By partnering with a major public university, the initiative provides a clear pathway to financial independence. The program continues to grow both domestically and internationally under her leadership.