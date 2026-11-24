U.S. first lady Melania Trump is selling digital photos of herself shot by influential fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth for $150.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is selling digital photos of herself shot by influential fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth for $150.in a post on X on Sunday.

The launch coincides with the release of, a new two-part production focusing on the wife of President Donald Trump, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on November 20.for the “PhotoArchival Digital Edition”, she collaborated with von Unwerth over a two-day photo shoot “to develop the visual narrative” of the images. The photographs are being sold for $150 as a digital album delivered in the form of a movie file. buyers are also required to have a cryptocurrency wallet on the Solana blockchain to store the digital collectible.

Also read Melania Trump Launches $150 Digital Photo Collection on Solana Blockchain

While customers can currently pay by credit card, they must connect their cryptocurrency wallet to Melania’s website before completing the purchase.

“Melania Trump is launching PhotoArchival Digital Edition, an exclusive collection of digital photographs by internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth,” the announcement on X states. “The collection presents a visual portrait of Mrs. Trump, showcasing von Unwerth’s distinctive artistry. Its release coincides with the debut of MELANIA, The Series, a new two-part production streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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”, the documentary about the first lady released in January, and some of the images featured in the $150 PhotoArchival Digital Edition appear to be the same. One of von Unwerth’s black-and-white photographs shows Melania wearing a fitted suit, sitting in a chair with her legs crossed and looking directly at the camera. Another image shows Melania standing beside a mirror in a strapless black dress as someone holds a clapperboard in the shot.

The release of Melania’s digital photo collection follows a recent interview in which von Unwerth, one of the most sought-after fashion photographers working today,Street Photographer Shoots ‘Weird’ Photos on Dyson’s New CameraJet Toothbrush