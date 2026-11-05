Zelenskyy Awards Melania Trump Honor Ahead of White House Peace Talks

US First Lady Melania Trump brings Russian and Ukrainian representatives together at the White House, building on a recent humanitarian truce in Oleshky to support upcoming peace negotiations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially awarded US First Lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, recognizing her significant humanitarian contributions and direct role in securing a localized ceasefire in southern Ukraine. This prestigious national honor was decreed on the Ukrainian presidential website, citing her active human rights and charitable work as vital to the safety of civilians trapped in conflict zones.

The award comes just one day before the First Lady is scheduled to host representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the White House on Thursday for high-stakes diplomatic discussions. Her office confirmed that she will personally facilitate direct engagement between the two nations, aiming to foster dialogue ahead of broader peace talks planned for next week in Abu Dhabi.

Also read Death toll hits 31 after Russian strikes on a Ukrainian aid site, with dozens still missing

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, confirmed he is traveling to Washington to participate in these crucial meetings with the First Lady. Lubinets utilized Facebook to ask Ukrainian citizens what single message they wished him to convey to Melania Trump, emphasizing that important diplomatic discussions lie ahead as he heads to the US capital.

On the Russian side, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's adviser for international economic cooperation, and Yana Lantratova, the country's human rights ombudsman, plan to attend the White House meeting. Peskov stated that their attendance is contingent upon the successful finalization of all logistical arrangements for the event.

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Zelenskyy also reported holding detailed, hour-and-a-half-long conversations with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prior to the upcoming Abu Dhabi meeting. These talks mark the first formal discussions between the US, Russia, and Ukraine since February, signaling a significant shift in diplomatic engagement as the war enters its fifth year.

The diplomatic efforts are anchored by a recent humanitarian breakthrough in the town of Oleshky within the Kherson region. A six-day truce began on October 27 and officially expired at 2100 GMT on November 1, allowing residents who faced severe shortages of food and medicine to evacuate Russian-occupied areas safely.

During the ceasefire, clearance crews removed mines from roads to facilitate movement, while the First Lady independently initiated engagement to secure the pause in fighting. Her office described the Oleshky achievement as an unprecedented diplomatic initiative, noting her work also extends to securing the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Despite the diplomatic progress, the conflict remains fierce across multiple fronts. On November 2, Russian forces bombarded a school in Komyshuvakha used for aid distribution, while also launching dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones at Ukraine's power grid.

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The overnight attacks caused electricity cuts in Kiev and at least six other regions, underscoring the fragility of the current diplomatic landscape. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian strike reportedly set fire to a major oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, highlighting the intensifying retaliation between the two sides.

While the renewed talks have raised hopes for a peaceful resolution, the evolving relationship between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has simultaneously raised concerns among Kyiv officials. There are fears that Washington might scale back its military and financial support for Ukraine in the face of potential compromises reached in Abu Dhabi.