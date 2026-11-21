Melania Trump was asked about the children in Gaza and Israel at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video series in New York.

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, how often does she think about the children in Gaza, Israel and other parts of the world affected by conflict?

Also read Melania Blasts Trump’s Suck-Up White House ‘Yes People’

'Grendel' Animated Series Set at Netflix From 'Widow's Bay' Writer Years After Live-Action Adaptation Was ScrappedVariety : “I want peace all around the world. That’s very important to me. We should all live in harmony and peace. ” “I hope we can,” she added, before vaguely suggesting how that peace might be achieved: “To get together.

”“end the war” and “chang our relationship to Israel” as two of the “top four causes” he and his most trusted pollsters believe could win back Republican voters who flipped their votes. ) Efforts “to get together” were underway just hours before the Prime Video series premiere, as Presidents Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putinin China.

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The meeting culminated in a joint declaration emphasizing peace, commitments to the United Nations and a reaffirmation that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. ”and raised concerns over legitimizing Putin without securing concessions on Ukraine. The joint declaration also did not directly address the ongoing conflicts in Gaza or Iran.for the Brett Ratner-directed “Melania” documentary, which debuted in January. Producer Marc Beckman oversaw the bidding war for what he calls “the biggest documentary in history.

” (While the film, its $16.6 million worldwide gross falls far short of the all-time documentary record. To put it in perspective, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything” earned more in“I went to multiple entities, from Amazon to Netflix to Hulu to Paramount, and all of them were interested in picking up the film,” Beckman said.

“I can tell you point-blank, Amazon’s team was honestly the best in Hollywood. They understood how important it was to get this story out. It’s a piece of history. It’s never been told before, and we were really impressed with the leadership at Amazon.

Really great people. ” Did Jeff Bezos participate?

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“No, he never was involved,” Beckman claimed. “He wasn’t involved in the negotiation, and he wasn’t involved in anything else. ” (Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have accused Bezos’ company ofalleging that Amazon vastly overpaid for the rights and outbid its rivals by a wide margin to curry favor with the Trump administration.

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