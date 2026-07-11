Melania Trump Announces $7.2 Million LSU Foster Care Scholarship at LSU-Alabama Game

First Lady Melania Trump announced a $7.2 million scholarship endowment for foster youth at LSU, then waved to over 102,000 fans at the LSU-Alabama game. The endowment includes a $5 million commitment from MMR Group and over $2 million from LSU Foundation donors.

First Lady Melania Trump announced a $7.2 million scholarship endowment for foster children at Louisiana State University on Saturday, then received loud applause as she appeared on the Jumbotron during the LSU-Alabama football game.

She waved from her box surrounded by members of the Louisiana National Guard at the Southeastern Conference showdown in Tiger Stadium. The sellout crowd of more than 102,000 fans erupted as she smiled and waved before the broadcast returned to the field. Earlier in the day, Trump officially welcomed LSU to her Fostering the Future program at a ceremony before the game.

Also read Melania Trump Launches $7 Million Foster Care Scholarship Program at LSU

Fostering the Future Scholarship Program

The initiative covers tuition, fees and books and other needs of young people who grew up in the foster care system. LSU President Wade Rousse said there are 14 LSU students who are Fostering the Future scholars. Nationwide, the program partners with 26 universities and supports 100 students this semester, including nine at the University of Alabama.

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Trump said the achievement would give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation and a chance to build a wonderful life. She also said a great education does more than prepare someone for work life. It gives something no one can ever take away, she added, and there is nothing more powerful we can give a young person than a world-class education.

The White House confirmed that Trump and LSU secured more than $7 million in private donations to create the endowment fund. MMR Group Inc., an electrical and instrumentation contracting company based in Baton Rouge, committed $5 million. Additional donors from the LSU Foundation provided more than $2 million to complete the financial package. The East Wing said the funding ensures long-term sustainability of the scholarship program.

Be Best Campaign Presence at LSU

Fostering the Future is an offshoot of the Be Best campaign, Trump's signature issue during President Donald Trump's first term. The program had a heavy presence at the game. Signs around the stadium displayed the Be Best Fostering the Future logo and Melania's name. LSU players wore a Be Best Fostering the Future sticker on their helmets and a patch with the logo on their jerseys.

They also received her challenge coin, which was used during the coin toss. At the ceremony, Rousse presented Trump with an LSU helmet bearing the Be Best Fostering the Future logo, the same sticker players wore in the game.

She also received a football jersey emblazoned with her name and the number 14, representing the number of LSU students receiving Fostering the Future scholarships, and a custom wooden bowl made from a branch of one of the 100-year-old oaks on campus. Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave her a commemorative football. The school's mascot, Mike the Tiger, gave her a high-five. Trump met with some of the scholarship recipients, offering them hugs and posing for pictures.

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Several of her scholars were on the field to mark the occasion. She described the foster care community as needing action rather than just words. She highlighted the moral obligation adults have toward children, especially those in foster care, adding that the community does not need words but needs tangible results. She concluded her brief remarks by saying, now let us go and enjoy the game.

Trump Visit and Documentary Release

Upon her arrival at LSU, Trump was greeted by a sea of tailgaters and fans in purple for the historic rivalry with the Crimson Tide. Beverages were raised to her motorcade as it arrived on campus, with people waving and taking pictures with their cell phones. The college football spectacle concludes a hectic week for Melania Trump. She recently helped broker a ceasefire deal and is preparing for the release of additional documentary clips about her life.

The First Lady and Amazon unveiled a new trailer on Friday for a two-episode follow-up to her previous documentary series, MELANIA. The additional two episodes are set to premiere on November 20. The new content will show insights into Trump's life in the days leading up to her husband's second inauguration. In the trailer, she reflects on the nature of power, stating that everybody wants to be close to power and sometimes could be very dangerous.

The media release coincides with her continued public engagement on educational and social welfare issues.