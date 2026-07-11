Melania Trump and LSU launch $7.2 million foster care scholarship endowment

Melania Trump announced a $7.2 million scholarship endowment at LSU for students who came through foster care, part of her Fostering the Future initiative, before attending the LSU-Alabama football game.

Melania Trump announced a $7.2 million scholarship endowment at Louisiana State University on Saturday, delivering a message of hope to young Americans who have experienced foster care before receiving a special football tribute ahead of the Tigers rivalry showdown against Alabama.

Melania Trump Announces LSU Scholarship Endowment

The first lady revealed the endowment during an event at LSU in Baton Rouge, where she was joined by LSU President Wade Rousse, university officials, donors and students. She told attendees, This achievement will give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation, and a chance to build a wonderful life.

Also read First Lady Melania Trump, LSU establish $5M foster care scholarship endowment

The permanent endowment includes a $5 million commitment from MMR Group, an electrical contracting company based in Baton Rouge, led by LSU alumnus James B. Pepper Rutland. An additional $2.2 million was raised from 75 LSU Foundation donors. LSU Foundation President and CEO Krista Raney said the contributions had brought the scholarship fund to more than $7.2 million and growing.

LSU President Wade Rousse said the $5 million leadership gift is expected to generate approximately $200,000 annually, helping students cover tuition, fees, books and room and board. Trump wore a Dalma suede bomber jacket by Nour Hammour, paired with an Adam Lippes skirt and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, blending her signature polished style with a more relaxed look suited to a college football weekend.

Advertisement

The event featured an LSU backdrop with purple and gold tailgating crowds lining the motorcade route and a massive American flag hanging above the stage inside Patrick F. Taylor Hall. LSU cheerleaders flanked Trump during her remarks, and the Tiger mascot presented her with both scholarship checks while wearing a signature Be Best T-shirt. Trump told attendees that LSU has 14 Fostering the Future scholars compared with Alabama nine.

LSU Leads Alabama in Fostering The Future Scholarships

Raney offered a lighthearted observation, saying, Mrs. Trump, what I heard you say is that LSU has 14 scholarship recipients and Alabama has nine. So I think that means we have already won the first point. Trump also said that 26 universities nationwide are supporting 100 Fostering the Future scholars this semester. The broader Fostering the Future initiative is an offshoot of the Be Best campaign that was her signature issue during President Donald Trump first term.

The first lady started working on foster care issues after the Republican president first term ended in 2021. She created Fostering the Future to provide resources and support, including scholarships. LSU is among more than 20 colleges and universities nationwide that participate in the program. As adults, we have a moral obligation to our children, especially those in foster care, Trump said at the event.

But, as you know, we must act to truly make a difference. The foster care community does not need words. She concluded her brief remarks by saying, Now, let us go and enjoy the game. Rousse said, At LSU, we believe talent is everywhere but we understand that opportunity is not.

That is why access is one of our highest priorities. Students who have experienced foster care have already demonstrated resilience, determination and potential. Our responsibility, our responsibility is to make sure circumstances beyond their control do not stand between them and a life-changing higher educational experience. The university also embraced the occasion with several football-themed gifts for the first lady.

Advertisement

First Lady Receives Custom LSU Football Gear

Trump received a custom purple and gold LSU jersey bearing the name MELANIA and the number 14, along with a Tigers helmet featuring her BE BEST Fostering the Future logo. Rousse presented her with an LSU helmet with the Be Best logo and an LSU jersey with the Be Best patch that he said every player would wear in the game.

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, known to fans as Coach O, joined the presentation with a specially designed commemorative football created by Big Game USA, a company owned by LSU alumnus Chris Calandra. The initiative extended beyond the ceremony, with special patches on LSU players jerseys, helmet decals, cheerleader uniforms, mascot attire and commemorative fan towels, according to the White House.

The foster care program was being featured across the campus as well as on the field at Tiger Stadium just before kickoff, the White House said. Earlier this year, Melania Trump was on Capitol Hill to push Congress to pass a legislative package. The package would broaden access to services for young people in foster care by updating a decades-old program. The measures cleared the House and are pending in the Senate.

Melania Trump Pushes Federal Foster Care Legislation

During the appearance, she told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that young people in foster care face barriers to housing, transportation and other challenges outside of the classroom. Those challenges affect their performance in school along with their future financial independence. We can close this gap, she said in April. New legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative.

Last November, the first lady spearheaded an executive order signed by the president. The order links the federal government, colleges and universities, the private sector and charitable groups to create educational and employment opportunities for those in foster care. She also created Fostering the Future Together, a global version of the program with more than 45 participating countries. Alabama and LSU are historical regional rivals and both teams entered the week in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

Thousands of people, many of them tailgating before the game, filmed the first lady motorcade as it drove through campus. Donald Trump has attended two prior LSU games as president: one at Alabama in 2019 and one in New Orleans in January 2020, when LSU defeated Clemson for the national championship. Melania Trump accompanied him to the second game. The president was not scheduled to attend Saturday game.