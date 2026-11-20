First Lady Melania Trump attended the New York premiere of her Prime Video docuseries, Melania, The Series, while President Trump remained away following a summit in China. During the event, Melania emphasized the importance of trust, family, and global peace, while advising critics to focus on positive issues rather than investigations.

Melania Trump attends Prime Video's"Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. While Melania, 56, attended the New York premiere on Thursday, her 80-year-old husband was noticeably absent.

President Donald Trump was flying back to the White House from China, following his trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, who was fired from her role as attorney general by the president in April before being appointed to a White House advisory panel on artificial intelligence. Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway also attended.

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During her appearance at the launch in New York, Melania Trump spoke to a handful of reporters, one of whom asked about her husband’s “worst habit. ” “Oh, that’s a private,” she laughed, before saying “Trust and family”—which is almost the title of episode one of her docuseries,Pam Bondi attends Prime Video's"Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City.

After the softball question, the reporter then asked the first lady if she was “concerned” about potential investigations into her family by Democrats after Republicans’ midterm elections drubbing.

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“And I just suggest that they focus on a positive stuff and take time to take care of United States and not spend time and into investigations. ” When asked what she was most thankful for this Thanksgiving, she said, “I would like to have a peace around the world, and, of course, my family and health, that’s the most important.

” U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the premiere of her new television series Melania, The Series in New York City, November 19, 2026. Melania Trump was also asked the most misunderstood thing about her.

“Well, people, they don’t really want to know, maybe, or ... they don’t focus on what I do,” she said. “They prefer to gossip, and they go in different directions, and if they see what I do, I think it would be much more important. ”The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Melania Trump’s office for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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