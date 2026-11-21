Director Brett Ratner turned leftover footage from the Melania movie into a two-episode docuseries that barely qualifies as a TV show.

is, theoretically, a two-part TV documentary series. But to call it a TV show is insulting to other straight-to-streaming reality content meant to be consumed while folding laundry.

Episodes of HGTV’sAmazon-produced film about the First Ladybonus features, he half-heartedly strung them together into two episodes with a run time of about 30 minutes each. While the film was soulless and almost entirely substance-free, it felt like a complete product; there was awhile visiting Trump-loving family members for the holidays.

Also read Melania Trump Details Marriage, Parenting in Prime Video Series

“I’m sure this is what everybody’s going to be watching this weekend, and with family for Thanksgiving,”host Ainsley Earhardt gushed to the First Lady on Friday morning. “I know we’ll be watching this. ”.

Once your family gathers around the TV and hits “play,” you can feel free to close your eyes and fantasize about your favorite newly elected Democrat, knowing that you’ll still be able to make conversation afterward about what the First Lady likes to bake and her favorite book and they taste potential desserts for some event . Monn notes that most First Ladies have designed their own china pattern for the White House, and “Hopefully soon, the First Lady will have her own set. ” Melania answers, “We already planned, so …” suggesting that we’re going to see more of the design process. Neither the plates nor the dessert ever come up again.came up with the idea of using that name for his youngest son.

And now, Melania has confirmed it was all his idea.

“I was not familiar with that name before,” Melania says. “And when said like, ‘Oh I love the name Barron’ I said, ‘Me too. That’s it. ’” But she did make one contribution: “I said “We double ‘R.’” • Ratner has a somewhat bigger presence in the series than he did in the film.

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While he’s never seen or identified, we hear him questioning Melania from off-camera while she’s traveling on Air Force One or in the back of a limousine. Most of his questions sound like they came from a list of conversation starters for couples. • At one point, Ratner asks Melania to share the secret to a long marriage. Her very on-brand response: doing your own thing.

“You cannot spend nonstop with that person,” she says. “I think solitude, uh, it’s very important. That means it’s also love. ” • Melania rebuffs all of Ratner’s attempts to get her to show some depth.

For example, when asked if she ever finds herself “stopping and speaking to God, praying,” Melania responds with platitiudes.

“I think God is in us,” she says. “It’s inside and I think God is love and the most important is that you lead with love and kindness and purpose. ”• When Melania mentions that she reads a lot, Ratner asks her to name her favorite book.

“My favorite book, it’s of course,• Melania never directly addresses her long disappearances from public. At one point she says, in voice over, “My home is in three cities. Each has purpose and serves varying parts of my life. ” It seems like she’s about to describe the qualities of each residence, but she doesn’t even name which of the Trumps’ many homes she’s referring to.

The scene just cuts to an inaugural gown fitting, and a very long discussion about where to place a Harry Winston brooch. • None of the music cues make sense and almost nothing is explained.

For example, we see Melania film a video for The People’s House in what appears to be the Mar-a-Lago ballroom where Donald• Halfway through the first episode, there’s a random scene that feels like a commercial for the amenities at Mar-a-Lago.

“The spa brings me calmness. re-centering my spirit, body, and mind,” Melania says in voice over. “Women should honor their own natural beauty which evolves as we age. All authentic, never alteration. Our beauty is revealed with grace over time.

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” • Though it seems very likely that Melania has not touched a kichen appliance since the ‘90s, she claims that she sometimes bakes strudel. • Episode two, “Pride & Honor,” is mostly comprised of footage from the First Couple’s visit to disaster zones in North Carolina and California on January 24, 2025. This trip happened on a single day, and Melania disappeared for several weeks afterward.

But the show makes it look like separate excursions by sandwiching in a segment on Melania’s Be Best and Fostering the Future initiatives. • The First Lady mentions her website, MelaniaTrump.com, twice.

Then she utters this impossible-to-decipher sentence: “I think with all of the work that we did in the blockchain for now many, many years, I think now is the time that we go into AI and explore it. ” • Since Ratner’s docuseries was not able to show any real insight into the First Lady’s life, he closes by telling us what he wasFrom off-screen, he tells Melania, “You said it in the first time we met: ‘I don’t really trust very easily, you know?

’ And, uh, I think you did open up. This is a beautiful gift. To see this world from your perspective. ” Then the theme from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” blasts over a montage of First Lady footage that didn’t appear inMidterm waves don’t always lead to presidential wins.

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