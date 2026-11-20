The first lady gave rare insight into how she really feels about her husband.

. The first episode opens with the president, 80, and his wife sitting down for an interview in January 2025, five days before Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

The episode, entitled “Family and Trust,” sees Melania say she “doesn’t agree with everything he does or says. ” Her remark is heard over footage of TrumpThe president and his wife are asked by an unseen interviewer, “Who is more difficult, you or her? ” Trump declares that he’s “much easier” to get along with than the public thinks, adding, “She could very well be more difficult.

Also read Melania Trump Addresses Family and Peace at Documentary Premiere Amid Husband's Absence

” “He said, like, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult,’” Melania retorts from a private jet.

“But I tell him the truth. I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy. ”, Trump responds, “She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential. And when we were doing rallies, if, on occasion, I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much.

Advertisement

”Melania, smiling throughout this conversation, says, “Well, sometimes the situations were like, uh, I don’t think it’s the good day to dance. So. ” The episode then pans to Trump, who gazes silently into the camera. U.S. President Donald Trump dances to"YMCA" as he leaves the stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at Crossroads Arena on October 26, 2026 in Corinth, Mississippi.

*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s