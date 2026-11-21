The first lady served up vague promises of peace, predictable gift ideas, and plenty of awkward moments.

First Lady Melania Trump helped usher in the holiday season on Fox News with a chaotic segment peppered with peace talk and platitudes.on Friday evening for an interview that seemed more suited to a beauty pageant contestant than the first lady of the United States.

There to help the network kick off the Christmas season with a tree lighting, the first lady was asked a series of softball questions that yielded bland, predictable answers. Of course, Melania has not always been quite so enthusiastic about the holiday season. During her husband’s first term, she was recorded asking a friend, “Who gives a f--- about Christmas? ” while complaining about “I know everybody really wants world peace, but what are you really looking for this Christmas?

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” Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, it’s world peace, of course,” Melania replied, before adopting her husband’s familiar vocal cadence. “First, I’d really like to have more ceasefire. We could do it very fast if both Ukraine and Russia are willing, with both in talks already, so maybe we will have another ceasefire before Christmas,” she said. Rather than press her on how another ceasefire might materialize before Christmas, Watters pivoted to the considerably safer subject of holiday gifts.

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“What are you going to get the president? ” he asked Melania, before warning, “He might be watching right now. ”“Is it going to be a surprise? He probably wants something with golf,” Watters surmised.

Talk then turned to Melania’s involvement in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, before co-host Emily Compagno shifted gears to Fostering the Future, Melania’s foster care initiative. Trump continued offering vague answers to the hosts’ questions before being surrounded by a gaggle of children whom Watters had instructed to decorate the tree. The broadcast descended into an audio free-for-all as the four hosts talked over one another, quizzing children about their Christmas wish lists while simultaneously trying to engage Melania and each other.

In an attempt to restore order, Watters praised Trump’s eye for design while asking about her plans for this year’s White House Christmas decorations.

“I’m receiving the Christmas tree on Monday and then we start to decorate and everything has been planned already—it will be beautiful,” she said. The segment lasted less than five minutes, but Fox News apparently found plenty worth celebrating, sharing an additional clip of the first lady’s remarks on social media. Her insightful suggestion for her husband of 21 years: “Maybe something for golf. Maybe a tie.

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” Asked to name the best gift her husband had ever given her, Melania had a ready answer: their son, Barron. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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