Even MAGA’s red carpet regulars were nowhere to be seen.

First lady Melania Trump struggled to draw any major MAGA figures for the red carpet premiere of her latest vanity project. Melania Trump attends Prime Video's"Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City.

However, the gala launch—where the two episodes were aired on the big screen for guests ahead of their official release to Amazon Prime on Friday— appeared to have a minimal MAGA attendance. Photographs captured by Getty photographers show former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, her partner John Wakefield and ex-Trump White House senior adviser and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway walking the “black carpet.

Also read Kansas Draws Unexpected Big 12 Opponent in Players Era 8 Tournament

”Pam Bondi and John Wakefield attend Prime Video's"Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. Conway told the Post about the relationship between the Trumps.

“She is a very trusted adviser to him, as well as, obviously, his wife and his partner. She’s been my friend for many years,” Conway said. Kellyanne Conway attends Prime Video's"Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City.

Advertisement

The first lady’s senior adviser and agent, Marc Beckman, was present, along with the docuseries’ producer, Fernando Sulichin, and director Brett Ratner.after he fell out of favor with Hollywood after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, which he denied. Ratner was alsoFernando Sulichin, Brett Ratner, Melania Trump, and Marc Beckman attend the world premiere of"Melania, the Series" at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City.

Donald Trump was present at the documentary’s launch at the Kennedy Center in January, a few days after holding a private screening at the White House. Guests at the Jan. 29 Kennedy Center shindig included MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, billionaire Robert Kraft, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and former Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were also present.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak to reporters as they attend a screening of the documentary film “Melania” at The Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s