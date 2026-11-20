The first lady finally explains why she is hardly ever with her husband.

First lady Melania Trump says the key to her marriage is generally trying to spend as little time with her husband as possible. Rape-accused MAGA director Brett Ratner asked Melania in a clip from the opening minutes of the first episode, which premiered in New York City on Thursday night, what she learned from watching her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, during their 56-year marriage.

“You cannot spend non-stop with that person,” she said. “I think solitude is very important. ” “You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time,” she added. The first lady has leant considerably harder on her own advice since her husband took office for the second time than during his first term.

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Melania Trump has been conspicuously absent from Donald Trump’s side as her public appearances have dropped to just 60 percent of what they were under his first administration,That retreat contrasts sharply with the almost continual presence of the president’s 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp. Donald Trump, 80, reportedly enjoys such a close relationship with Harp, who makes $150,000 as his special assistant and executive assistant, that it’s unnerved even his closest advisers and sparked security concerns among the Secret Service.

Harp’s obsessive, “devotional” attachment to the president has infuriated Melania, who has repeatedly refused to show up to events where she knew Donald would be accompanied by the aide,“But you need to stand on your own beliefs, and respect what they believe,” she said.

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“If you don’t agree, OK, let’s move on. It’s normal! ” She also revealed that her husband finds her difficult at times.

“He said, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult,’ but I tell him the truth,” Melania said. “I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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