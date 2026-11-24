The president’s youngest child is also his most private—a trait First Lady Melania Trump says comes from her.

Melania Trump says she and her son, Barron Trump, are both very private and “selective” about when they appear in public. The first lady made the revelation, supported by their limited appearances in MAGA 2.0, during a phone interview Tuesday on, where she also said 20-year-old Barron is now free to make his own decisions.

Jennings asked Melania, “How is Barron doing, and how is his schooling going, and how’s he sort of processing all of this, having grown up with having his dad as president and his mom as first lady? ”Melania answered that Barron is doing “fantastic” in his third year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

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“He’s studying, and he is doing great,” she said. “So he’s enjoying it, and I let him be the way—the life that he would like. He’s, he’s private, he’s very selective as well as I am as well. ” Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump all attended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

She continued, “So, I gave him his choice, what he would like to do, or he’s, you know, young adult now, so he’s in one way on his own, and I just hope that, you know, all of his dreams come true, and he could do what makes him happy. ”revealed her dating advice for Barron, who is her only biological child and the president’s youngest of five, spanning three marriages.

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Melania did not confirm whether Barron is dating at NYU, but it has apparently been a topic of conversation between mother and son. Director Brett Ratner asked what her “advice” is for the 6’7 Barron. Melania answered, “I always said, like, you know, it’s a dangerous world out there, and be careful,” she said. She added, “We have very open communication regarding life.

I will always be there for him. I am, and I will always be, and he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority. ”Barron was also tied up in a messy domestic dispute between a British man and his girlfriend, with the youngest Trump calling the cops after he witnessed a woman he was speaking to on a video chat being harmed in January 2025.

Matvei Rumiantsev, the woman’s then-boyfriend, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to four years in prison. Barron’s last public appearance was the World Cup Final in July. Before that, his second-most recent appearance was to attend the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn for his father’s 80th birthday on June 14.

Similarly, Melania was also missing for much of the summer, with only one public appearance—on the Fourth of July—between those same two events that Barron attended. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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