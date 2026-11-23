The portrait collection comes with the First Lady’s latest unsolicited contribution to screen entertainment on Friday: “MELANIA, The Series”

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”dropped an “exclusive digital image collection,” meaning for a whopping $150, you could ask your loved ones to blow some savings on a bundle of **digital** pictures of Melania. ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.