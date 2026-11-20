The first lady laughed at the question she called “private.”

Melania Trump was strolling the red carpet for the premiere of the latest Amazon production about her life when a reporter asked a question that made her tight-lipped.about the two-part series he said “shows the personal side” of Trump’s family life.

He then asked: “What’s your husband’s worst habit that you can share with me? ”“Come on, give me one,” the reporter pressed. The Daily Beast has reached out to Trump’s office to explain how those could be considered bad habits. It also happens that the first episode of the series is titled “Family & Trust.

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” The second is “Pride & Honor. ” “Trust between a parent and a child is established from the very beginning of life without any words at all,” Trump said inside the theater, according toposted by Katie Miller.

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