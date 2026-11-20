The president says his wife can be “difficult.” She says someone’s got to do it.

The first lady, 56, blasted the president, 80, for surrounding himself with sycophants in an explosive clip from her new documentary,Rape-accused MAGA director Brett Ratner sparked the awkward moment between the couple when he asked them who they felt was the more “difficult” spouse.

“I think I’m very easy to get along with, actually,” the president said. “Much easier than the public would understand. She could very well be more difficult than me. ”“He said, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult’, but I tell him the truth,” she shot back.

Also read Melania’s Cringe Series Opens With Ludicrous Gaffe

“I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy. ” The first lady shares that view of the president’s second stint in the White House with his former attorney, Michael Cohen.earlier this month that Donald Trump has now purged the White House of anyone willing to stand up to him.

“Too many people surrounding this administration appear to have confused having the president’s ear with having a backbone,” he wrote. “They agree when they should challenge, applaud when they should question, and mistake proximity to the Oval Office for political strength,” he added.

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The lawyer further warned that the problem with “yes men” is that “eventually, reality catches up with that kind of governing,” and that “when it does, the people who spent months nodding along suddenly discover that nobody is standing beside them. ”Cohen spent 13 months in jail for a number of offenses related to his work for the president, including tax evasion, lying to Congress, and making hush-money payments to a pornstar with whom Trump is alleged to have had an extramarital affair.

Melania also revealed in a later segment of the doc that she believes the secret to a happy marriage is generally to minimize the time spent with a spouse. Carlos Barria/REUTERS “You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time,” she added.

That unusual recipe for domestic calm may explain why Melania has been so conspicuously absent from her husband’s side since his return to the White House. A Daily Beast analysis found her public appearances during Trump’s first year and a half back in office dropped to just 60 percent of what they were during his first term.

Melania spends much of her time in New York and Florida, rather than Washington, and avoided the campaign trail even as her husband crisscrossed the country ahead of the midterm elections. Both cinematic offerings were directed by Brett Ratner, the rape-accused industry figure behind Donald Trump's favorite movie franchise, Rush Hour. And the couple apparently don’t spend much time together even when their schedules overlap.

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“There is little interaction between them, just what is expected,” one source said. “Then they go back to doing their own thing. ”Sources close to the White House have repeatedly said Trump and Harp, who makes $150,000 a year as his special assistant and executive assistant, are so close that it has freaked out even his top advisers and raised security concerns within the Secret Service.

Michael Wolff that “it’s a Christian devotional relationship” on part of Harp, who sees herself as his “higher purpose bride. ” Melania is apparently deeply unhappy with that arrangement, steering clear of most events she knows the ever-present aide will be attending. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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