Are the mother and son on speaking terms?

Melania & Barron Trump’s Relationship Takes an Unexpected Turn After Report They’re Spending ‘Less & Less Time’ Together Melania & Barron Trump’s Relationship Takes an Unexpected Turn After Report They’re Spending ‘Less & Less Time’ Together, the first lady insists that Barron, 20, is a major part of her life.

“I’m a mother, a wife, also first lady,” she says in the teaser. When the trailer cuts to footage of her and Barron together, Melania adds in a voiceover, “He’s my priority. He will always be my priority. ” Melania’s admission about her and Barron’s relationship comes after she previously revealed that they rarely see each other these days.

Also read Melania Trump and LSU announce a scholarship program for students who were in foster care

During a September 2026 appearance on, the first lady claimed that “everybody’s so busy,” and as a result, there’s “less and less family time. ” Melania’s 1 ‘Complaint’ to Trump Revealed After Report She ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ Amid Their ‘Completely Estranged’ Marriage Melania Seemingly Snubs Trump After Report She ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ With Him Amid Their ‘Completely Estranged’ Marriage “It’s suffering because of it,” she said.

“But that’s OK. We are here to work, to do a good job, and that’s what matters. Andis already a young man, so sometimes he’s maybe even happy that, you know, , ‘I just want to do my stuff. ’ And that’s OK.

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” Related: Melania Trump Gives Telling Update on Barron Tension Rumors as She Reveals They’ve Been Spending ‘Less & Less Time’ Together Barron has a pretty demanding schedule these days. Even though he’s a full-time student at New York University, Barron is already launching a few of his own business ventures. He co-founded the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, and he currently serves as its “DeFi visionary.

” Barron also has a beverage brand, SOLLOS Yerba Mate, which launched in May 2026. It currently offers one product: a Pineapple + Coconut drink.

“SOLLOS was started in a South Florida cabana by a group of close friends who couldn’t find a drink that fits how people in the sunshine state actually live,” reads the. “Something refreshing after a surf session, energizing enough to power through a tennis set, and crafted with all organic ingredients.

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