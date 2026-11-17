Mel Gibson announces the two-part sequel to The Passion of the Christ, recasting Jim Caviezel with Jaakko Ohtonen. Discover the new cast, plot details, and 2027-2028 release schedule.

Mel Gibson has officially confirmed significant casting changes for his upcoming two-part sequel to the 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ. The new project, titled The Resurrection of the Christ, will feature Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen in the lead role of Jesus, replacing Jim Caviezel, who portrayed the central character in the original film.

This major development comes after more than two decades since the initial film premiered. The Passion of the Christ grossed over $610 million worldwide and remains a highly regarded entry in Christian cinema. Gibson has expanded the narrative into two distinct installments to cover the theological events surrounding the resurrection and ascension.

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Jim Caviezel Explains Sequel Departure

Jim Caviezel recently addressed his absence from the new films during an interview on the program Hang Out with Sean Hannity. Caviezel revealed that he had spent over a decade preparing to return to the role but was ultimately unable to do so due to strict scheduling conflicts with his upcoming movie Ghost Soldier. He emphasized that the decision was not made lightly and that he had carefully reviewed the first and second screenplays before determining he could not commit to the timeline required.

Caviezel explained that taking the role in Gibson's sequel would have required him to decline a role in Ghost Soldier. He stated that he was attempting to schedule both projects simultaneously but faced a rigid deadline from the Ghost Soldier production that did not allow for movement. Consequently, he concluded that it was not the right professional move to make at that time.

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New Cast Members and Filming Details

Jaakko Ohtonen, known for his roles in The Last Kingdom and Vikings: Valhalla, will step into the shoes of Jesus in the two-part epic. The production has also updated several other key roles within the ensemble cast. Mariela Garriga has been cast as Mary Magdalene, replacing Monica Bellucci, who appeared in the original 2004 film. The supporting cast includes Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Rupert Everett.

Gibson shot both installments back-to-back in Italy over an extended production period. The filmmaker previously disclosed that he spent eight years writing the screenplay due to the complex theological nature of the subject matter. The script grew too expansive for a single feature, leading to the decision to split the story into two separate movies to ensure every narrative beat was properly explored.

Thematic Focus and Production Shifts

The Resurrection of the Christ shifts its narrative focus away from the crucifixion events depicted in the original film. Instead, the sequel explores the period following the death of Jesus, specifically his descent to Abraham's Bosom to preach to Old Testament saints and resurrect them. This new direction allows Gibson to delve deeper into the theological implications of the resurrection, a subject he has worked on for years.

Before finalizing the new cast, Gibson reportedly considered using de-aging technology to bring Jim Caviezel back into the role. The two-decade gap between the original and the sequel prompted this discussion, but the production ultimately decided to recast the entire ensemble. This change marks a distinct shift for the franchise and its audience expectations regarding the portrayal of the central character.

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Lionsgate Release Schedule and Theatrical Plans

Lionsgate has taken over the distribution rights and has already unveiled the first look at The Resurrection of the Christ, featuring Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus. Filming on both parts has concluded, and the studio has set specific dates for theatrical release. Part One is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 6, 2027, giving audiences a preview of the new narrative direction.

The second installment, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part Two, is set for release on May 25, 2028. This staggered release strategy allows Lionsgate to maximize the impact of each film. Gibson described Caviezel as the greatest filmmaker he has ever worked with, acknowledging the strong bond they formed during the original production. Despite the recasting, the project continues to aim for the same level of critical and commercial success as its predecessor.