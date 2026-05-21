Mel Gibson's 'The Resurrection of the Christ' Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

Mel Gibson's long-awaited biblical film 'The Resurrection of the Christ' has been delayed. Both installments, Part One and Part Two, have been moved from their initial release dates of March 27, 2027, and May 25, 2028, respectively. The delay is due to the time required for post-production and other logistical considerations. However, Gibson has released a first-look image of the film and expressed its significance to his career. 'The Resurrection of the Christ' acts as a sequel to 'The Passion of the Christ', released in 2004.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Despite filming having concluded, both installments of the two-part biblical movie will unfortunately be delayed.

Part one was initially supposed to debut on March 27, 2027, but got pushed back to May 6, 2027, the second film's original release date. And, as a result, the follow-up will premiere on May 25, 2028.

However, Gibson did offer viewers a consolation prize, releasing a first-look image of The Resurrection of the Christ. The image shows the actor standing on what appears to be a grassy mountain with a crowd of people following behind him. In a statement, Gibson thanked the cast and crew whose dedication and hard work brought the movie to life. He explained that The Resurrection of the Christ was one of the most meaningful moments in his career.

The actor even described the project as a "mission" instead of just a film. He added that this is probably "the most important story in human history.

" The Resurrection of the Christ serves as a continuation of 2004's The Passion of the Christ. The original movie followed the final hours leading to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, who was portrayed by Jim Caviezel. The critically acclaimed film also featured Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. More to come...

(Please continue to check back for more updates as the story develops.





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