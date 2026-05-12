Mel Gibson's Ivermectin Claims Fuel Surge in Prescriptions, Concerns Over Safety

Mel Gibson's sensational claim that an anti-worming drug cured his friends' cancer led to a surge in prescriptions for ivermectin, a drug with unproven cancer benefits. Researchers found that prescriptions for ivermectin doubled among people with cancer and skyrocketed three-fold in the south compared to the previous year. The study highlights the need for timely and trustworthy information to counteract rapid influences on healthcare.

Mel Gibson 's controversial claim that an anti-worming drug cured his friends' cancer led to a surge in prescriptions for ivermectin, a drug with unproven cancer benefits.

Researchers found that prescriptions for ivermectin doubled among people with cancer and skyrocketed three-fold in the south compared to the previous year. However, no clinical trials have shown ivermectin to be safe in people with cancer, and it can be easily overdosed. The study highlights the need for timely and trustworthy information to counteract rapid influences on healthcare





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ivermectin Cancer Mel Gibson Joe Rogan Podcast Prescriptions Doubled Rates Jumped South Men Clinical Trials Overdose Anti-Cancer Benefits Laboratory Cells Animals FDA-Approved Livestock Right-Leaning Influencers Covid Remedy Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Ivermectin Prescriptions Doubled Rates Jumped South Men Clinical Trials Overdose Anti-Cancer Benefits Laboratory Cells Animals FDA-Approved Livestock Right-Leaning Influencers Covid Remedy Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Pitt Season 2 Got These 8 Things Wrong Despite Being A 'Treasure' For Realism, Details SurgeonTaylor Dearden's Mel looking disappointedly at her phone in The Pitt season 2

Read more »

Hantavirus treated with supportive care, not ivermectinNo specific drugs are approved to treat hantavirus infections, which can affect heart and lung function. Doctors provide supportive care such as supplemental oxygen. No research supports ivermectin as a treatment, doctors say.

Read more »

Mel Gibson Touted This Dubious Cancer Remedy on Joe Rogan. Sales Are Now SoaringPrescriptions of a two-drug combo including ivermectin skyrocketed following Gibson's appearance, a new study finds, especially among cancer patients.

Read more »

Mel Gibson can't keep his hands off younger actress during steamy Rome date nightAuthorities are reportedly scaling back resources in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance as Savannah Guthrie continues pleading for answers while balancing her return to TV and new “Wordle” hosting role.

Read more »