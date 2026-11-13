Mel Gibson Hunting Season Tops Netflix US Charts as De Niro and Stiller Discuss Roles

Mel Gibson's Hunting Season leads Netflix US rankings, while Robert De Niro opens up with Ben Stiller and Netflix adds Braveheart to its November lineup for global viewers.

Mel Gibson's action thriller Hunting Season has ascended to the number one position on the Netflix US top ten list, overtaking popular television series including The Terminal List, Campus Drivers, The Greatest, Carrie, Neagley, Off Campus, and Reacher. This debut occurred on November 12, placing the film at the forefront of viewer preferences during that specific week.

Hunting Season Plot And Cast Details

Directed by RJ Collins and based on a screenplay by Adam Hampton, the narrative centers on Bowdrie Bow, a man living a remote life in the Oklahoma wilderness. He shares this isolated existence with his daughter, Tag, portrayed by Sofia Hublitz. The story takes a dangerous turn when Bow and Tag rescue a mysterious, injured woman from a river, subsequently finding themselves trapped in a deadly web of violence and revenge that forces them to confront a brutal criminal to survive.

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The supporting cast includes Shelley Hennig as January, Jordi Mollà as Alejandro, and Scarlet Rose Stallone as Lizzie. These characters add layers of complexity to the survival narrative, as the protagonists navigate the hostile environment of the wilderness while evading their pursuers. The film's plot relies on tension and resourcefulness rather than supernatural elements or complex sci-fi lore.

Critical Reception And Audience Response

As of its release date, Hunting Season holds a 53 percent approval rating on the review-aggregating site. Critics have noted that the film avoids typical genre pitfalls, with one reviewer stating that audiences seeking gotcha moments, big reveals, or wanton carnage will be disappointed. Instead, the film is described as a simple but effective action thriller that maintains a consistent tone throughout its runtime.

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Reviewers emphasized that the movie never deviates from its path, focusing on the bond between a compassionate father and daughter who are capable of kicking major ass when needed. The reviewer found the characters likable from the start and expressed a willingness to watch a sequel if the demand exists. This positive reception has contributed to the film's strong performance on streaming platforms.

Braveheart And Netflix November Lineup

In other major developments for the streaming giant, Netflix has announced that Mel Gibson's acclaimed historical war drama is joining its November lineup. This strategic addition highlights the platform's continued investment in high-profile historical content to retain subscribers during the critical fourth quarter. The inclusion of such a well-known title underscores the ongoing relevance of Gibson's earlier work in the current streaming landscape.

This move coincides with rising interest in Gibson's recent projects, including a new trailer for Braveheart 2 that has created a buzz online. The trailer showcases the return of the iconic character, generating significant discussion among fans and critics alike. The announcement of the November release ensures that viewers have multiple points of engagement with Gibson's filmography throughout the month.

Robert De Niro Comments On Acting Roles

Robert De Niro recently opened up about his real-life personality in contrast to his frequent tough-guy roles, speaking with Ben Stiller. These insights provide a refreshing perspective on one of Hollywood's most enduring actors. The conversation highlighted the difference between the characters De Niro portrays on screen and his actual demeanor in personal interactions.

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While the primary focus of recent entertainment news has been on action thrillers and historical dramas, discussions surrounding De Niro's career longevity remain prominent. His ability to transition between intense dramatic roles and more nuanced character studies continues to influence modern cinema. The interview with Stiller offers a glimpse into the collaborative spirit that defines much of contemporary film production.