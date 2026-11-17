Mel Gibson confirms he will direct The Resurrection of the Christ Part 1 and Part 2, releasing in May 2027 and May 2028. Explore his latest projects and box office context.

Actor and director Mel Gibson has officially announced plans to helm two major sequels to his 2004 religious epic, The Passion of the Christ. Gibson, a pivotal figure in Hollywood history known for his work on historical dramas, is set to direct The Resurrection of the Christ Part 1, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2027. The sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ Part 2, will follow one year later in May 2028.

Gibson's Directorial Return to Religious Epics

The announcement places Gibson back behind the camera for a project of immense cultural and commercial significance. The original The Passion of the Christ remains one of the most profitable films in cinema history, proving the enduring appeal of Gibson's historical and religious storytelling. His previous success with films such as Braveheart and The Patriot demonstrates his proven capability to manage large-scale productions, a skill set that will be essential for this ambitious undertaking. Fans of his earlier work can anticipate a similar visual and narrative style in these new installments, leveraging his established reputation for directing impactful historical narratives.

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Transition from Acting to Directing Responsibilities

While Gibson has maintained a presence as an actor, his recent professional focus has shifted significantly toward directing. The last film in which Gibson starred was Hunting Season, which premiered in early 2026. In this survival thriller, he co-starred with Sofia Hublitz, an actress known for her role in the series Ozark. The film centers on a man protecting his daughter from a dangerous force in the wilderness, catering to audiences who enjoy tense narratives similar to The Last of Us or Logan. Despite this recent acting credit, Gibson's primary creative energy is now dedicated to the upcoming Passion of the Christ sequels, marking a clear prioritization of his directorial career over his acting roles.

Box Office Performance of Hunting Season

The commercial reception of Hunting Season offers a glimpse into the current landscape for Gibson's acting projects. The film did not receive a wide theatrical release, which heavily influenced its financial performance. Consequently, the movie grossed only $54,000 at the box office. This underwhelming theatrical result highlights the challenges of securing broad theatrical distribution for films that do not have massive mainstream marketing support. However, the film found a different kind of success on streaming platforms, demonstrating the shifting dynamics of movie consumption in the modern era.

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Streaming Success Despite Theatrical Underperformance

Despite its poor box office numbers, Hunting Season achieved significant popularity on digital platforms. The film is currently ranked as the number two most-watched title globally on Prime Video. It trails only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in terms of viewership on the service. This disparity between theatrical earnings and streaming popularity suggests that Gibson's work still commands a substantial audience, even when traditional box office metrics are low. The strong streaming performance indicates that direct-to-consumer platforms remain a viable and lucrative avenue for films that may not appeal to general theater-goers.

Future Projects and Industry Impact

The confirmation of the May 2027 and May 2028 release dates for The Resurrection of the Christ Part 1 and Part 2 sets a long-term roadmap for Gibson's upcoming work. These dates allow for extensive production time, ensuring that the sequels can match the high production values of the original film. Gibson's experience with historical epics ensures that the studio and audiences can expect a high level of detail and authenticity in the storytelling. As Gibson balances these major directorial commitments, his return to the religious epic genre will be closely watched by both critics and fans, marking a significant chapter in his prolific career.