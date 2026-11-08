Mel Gibson Braveheart Prop Sword Drips Blood Auction

Mel Gibson's iconic blood-dripping sword from Braveheart hits auction for £40,000 to £80,000. Discover the secret special effects mechanism in this historic film prop.

Mel Gibson's iconic sword from the 1995 epic Braveheart is set to fetch between £40,000 and £80,000 at an upcoming auction. The prop features a hidden slit designed to release fake blood during battle scenes. This special effect was a key detail in the William Wallace character's portrayal.

Secret Blood Mechanism in Steel Blade

The two-handed sword contains a concealed slit in its steel blade to simulate blood flow. Auctioneer Propstore revealed that this design allowed blood to spurt from the weapon during action sequences. The slit is positioned on only one side of the blade for realistic effect. This detail ensures blood flows exclusively from that specific side.

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The description highlights how Wallace slashed foes while blood appeared to spurting from the sword. The metal and leather components show wear consistent with on-set use. Handling and age have left visible evidence of the prop's history. Collectors will appreciate the realistic construction of this relic.

Gibson Costume and Auction Estimates

Stephen Lane of Propstore stated they await finding new homes for these relics. He emphasized that collectors will treasure their place in film history. The sword is paired with Gibson's costume in the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. This event takes place in London from December 4 to 6.

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The costume includes armor and a red, black, and green tartan woollen shirt. It is estimated to fetch between £50,000 and £100,000. This estimate is separate from the sword's guide price. The combination of these items represents a significant piece of cinematic heritage.

Historical Impact and Film Legacy

Braveheart won five Oscars including Best Picture in its release year. The film remains a celebrated epic of historical drama and action. Gibson's portrayal of William Wallace contributed to this enduring legacy. The auction offers fans a chance to own a piece of this success.

The detailed construction of the sword reflects the production's commitment to realism. Such props are increasingly sought after by serious collectors. The Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction provides a platform for these items. Attendees can view these relics before bidding begins in December.