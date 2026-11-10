Mel B Shares Vintage Spice Girls Kitchen Photo for 30th Anniversary

Mel B posts a nostalgic throwback photo of the Spice Girls singing in her mother's kitchen to celebrate the group's 30th anniversary, delighting fans with rare glimpses of their early days.

Mel B shared a nostalgic throwback photograph of the Spice Girls singing in her mother's kitchen on Monday, sparking joy among Instagram followers celebrating the group's 30th anniversary. The 51-year-old singer posted the undated image showing herself holding a can of lager alongside bandmates Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton.

Throwback Photo Details

In the caption, Mel B wrote that the anniversary celebrations prompted her to reminisce about the five members during their early years. She confirmed the location was her mother's kitchen and noted she was holding a tin of Skol while harmonizing with her friends. Fans expressed excitement over the candid snapshot that captures the quintessential energy of the Nineties pop icons.

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Nostalgic Fashion and Brand Mentions

The image drew significant attention to Mel C's attire, specifically a jumper from The Sweater Shop, a now-defunct clothing retailer that closed in 1995. Victoria Beckham appeared unrecognizable in the vintage shot, while Mel B wore a tight white top and jeans. Geri Horner and Emma Bunton were also visible, showcasing the distinct styles that defined each member's persona within the group.

Fan Reactions and Sister Memories

Social media users flooded the comments section with expressions of nostalgia, particularly focusing on the iconic Skol beer and the rare fashion item worn by Mel C. Danielle Brown, Mel B's younger sister, commented that she remembered the exact moment and recalled staying up past her bedtime to witness the event. Her remark highlighted the personal significance of the gathering beyond just a casual photo opportunity.

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Group History and Career Timeline

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 before signing a record deal in 1995 and achieving massive fame with the 1996 release of Wannabe. They emerged as a female counterpart to Britpop bands like Oasis and Blur, aiming to shift pop culture attention back to female artists. Paul Gorman, contributing editor of Music Week, noted their arrival burst the rockist bubble dominated by male guitar bands at the time.

Future Reunion Speculation

Despite rumors of a reunion, Mel C stated in March that there are no current plans for the group to perform together again. She mentioned that the members communicate regularly and remain optimistic about future possibilities but emphasized that nothing is scheduled. The group remains one of the best-selling girl groups globally, having sold over 100 million records since their inception.