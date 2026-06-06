Mel B's 90s-Inspired Beauty Secrets, DIY Hair Masks and Menopause Wellness Journey

At 51, Mel B shares her timeless makeup picks, homemade hair treatments, flotation tank sleep remedies, and how she navigates menopause with supplements and gentle fitness. A look into her personal care rituals.

Mel B , the 51-year-old Spice Girl, opens up about her personal beauty and wellness routines, revealing a nostalgic approach to makeup and a hands-on attitude toward hair and skin care.

She admits she is stuck in the 90s when it comes to makeup, favoring dark lipliner paired with pale lips. She relies on multitasking products such as the Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Eye Pencil in Very Brown, which serves as both an eyeliner and a lipliner. The Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Cream Blush & Tint in Rose is another versatile favorite, used on both cheeks and lips.

She also praises Victoria Beckham's Lid Lustre Shimmering Eyeshadow Pot for its luxurious finish. Due to her 14-year-old daughter borrowing her makeup, she has converted a back room into a dedicated makeup room to keep her collection organized and accounted for. When it comes to skincare, Mel B emphasizes hydration and sun protection. She enjoys using sheet masks like the Garnier Moisture Bomb Pomegranate & Hyaluronic Acid and facial mists such as the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydration Mist.

She is diligent about daily sunscreen application, using ZO Skin Health Daily Sheer Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50. Additionally, she enhances her body products with essential oils from brands like Neal's Yard Remedies and Neom for an extra sensory experience. Mel B takes a do-it-yourself approach to hair care, creating her own masks.

She purees mangos for a nourishing treatment and also mixes olive oil with castor oil, warming it in a ziplock bag before application-a homemade version of the classic VO5 Hot Oil treatment. She extends this DIY ethos to body scrubs, combining honey and raw sugar.

To cope with chronic sleep deprivation from her years as a mother, she discovered flotation tanks in Australia, finding that an hour in one felt equivalent to four hours of sleep, which became an addictive remedy. Regarding her hair, she reflects on the pressure mixed-race and black girls faced to braid or straighten their hair during her youth, which caused scalp discomfort. Now in her 50s, she embraces her natural curls.

The menopause brought significant changes, including heightened anxiety, hair thinning, and severe hot sweats. Mel B chose not to pursue hormone replacement therapy (HRT) but instead turned to supplements, specifically Revive Collagen Menopause Max Drink Supplement, which she uses as a brand ambassador. She mixes it into her morning coffee and reports improvements in her skin's suppleness, hydration, and hair regrowth.

For fitness, she avoids extreme gym sessions, opting for three intense circuits of three exercises followed by walks around her farm. She lives with three Rottweilers, goats, chickens, ducks, and her husband, focusing on manageable, sustainable exercise





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Beauty Routine Mel B 90S Makeup DIY Hair Mask Menopause Supplements Skincare Flotation Tank Natural Hair Wellness

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