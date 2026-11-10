Mel B Reveals Authentic Spice Girls Photo From Mother's Kitchen With Skol Lager And Sweater Shop Jumper

Mel B shares a nostalgic 1990s photo of the Spice Girls in her mother's kitchen, featuring a Skol lager and iconic Sweater Shop jumper, sparking fan reactions during the 30th anniversary year.

Mel B posted a nostalgic throwback photograph on Monday showing the Spice Girls rehearsing in her mother's kitchen before their rise to global fame. The 51-year-old pop icon shared the undated image on her Instagram feed, delighting followers by confirming the domestic setting and the beverage she held in the candid snapshot. The caption attached to the post explicitly stated that the 30th-anniversary celebrations had prompted her to reminisce about those specific early moments with the five girls.

The candid snapshot features all five members standing closely together, with Mel B holding a tin of Skol lager while harmonizing with her bandmates. She added a detailed caption reading all this 30th anniversary luv has got me reminiscing about these 5 girls. She confirmed the location by stating YES this is in my mothers kitchen and YES that is a tin of skol in my hand whilst harmonising. The post captured the raw, unpolished energy of the group in their formative period before they achieved international superstardom.

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Fans of the group immediately focused on specific fashion and cultural details within the image, particularly the clothing worn by Mel C. She is seen wearing a distinctive jumper from The Sweater Shop, a British knitwear retailer that went defunct in 1995. This specific clothing item has become a point of nostalgia for collectors and fans who remember the company's peak popularity in the 1990s. The visual aesthetics of the photograph highlight the distinct individual styles that would later define their Spice persona.

Excited fans wrote of the iconic jumper in the comments section noting the can of Skol and The Sweater Shop jumper as major nostalgia triggers. Mel B's younger sister Danielle Brown commented on the post expressing her memory of the exact moment. She recalled staying up past her bedtime to witness the event, stating You can take the girl out of Leeds and all that. The comment underscored the genuine familial connection to these early rehearsals in Leeds.

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The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and officially signed a record deal in 1995, setting the stage for a rapid rise in the music industry. Their breakthrough moment arrived with the 1996 release of the single Wannabe, which propelled them to massive fame almost instantly. The group was conceived as a female counterpart to the dominant Britpop movement, aiming to reclaim pop music attention from male-led bands like Oasis and Blur. Industry figures noted that their arrival burst the rockist bubble prevalent in the late 1990s.

Paul Gorman of Music Week wrote a piece about the group stating that just when boys with guitars threaten to rule pop life, an all-girl pop group have arrived with enough sass to burst that rockist bubble. An article in Top Of The Pops magazine later gave the group their iconic Spice nickname, cementing their brand identity. They continued their meteoric rise with the 1997 release of their second album Spiceworld and starred in their own feature film. The group became a global phenomenon, selling millions of records and headlining sell-out tours worldwide.

However, the original lineup faced a significant change when Geri Horner left the group in 1998, shortly after the peak of their initial dominance. Following her departure, the remaining four members continued their career until they went on hiatus in 2000 to pursue solo projects and other ventures. The group demonstrated their enduring appeal by reuniting for a hugely successful world tour between 2007 and 2008.

They also delivered one of the most memorable performances of the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony, performing alongside other iconic British artists. Reunion plans have fluctuated in recent years, with Victoria Beckham opting out of a major stadium tour in 2019. Mel C addressed rumors about the group's future in March, stating firmly that there was no official reunion at that time. She expressed optimism about future collaborations, noting that the members communicate regularly. The Spice Girls remain one of the best-selling girl groups of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide.