Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek Reveals Middle East War Energy Shock is Twice the 1973 Crisis

Turkish Treasury Minister Mehmet Simsek warns of energy shocks worse than 1973 and urges regional trade integration and peace for economic recovery.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has delivered a stark assessment of the global economic fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East, revealing that the resulting energy supply shock is twice as severe as the historic 1973-74 oil embargo.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum on Saturday, Simsek emphasized that the current disruption is also seven times larger than the energy destruction caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, marking a crisis of unprecedented magnitude in the modern era.

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The minister warned that much of the Middle East is already experiencing recession, with countries on the front lines suffering substantial declines in both exports and imports, while global growth slows and financial conditions tighten due to higher inflation.

Citing an International Monetary Fund study that examined 170 conflicts since 1946, Simsek noted that wars typically result in output losses ranging between 3% and 7%, making sustainable economic recovery virtually impossible without achieving durable peace first.

If there is no durable peace, it would be very hard to talk about a durable recovery, Simsek stated, underscoring that stability serves as the foundational prerequisite for any meaningful economic stabilization in the affected regions.

The Turkish minister argued that the ongoing conflict is fundamentally reshaping how nations approach strategic dependencies, particularly regarding critical maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz, which are increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical instability.

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Governments are likely to invest more heavily in alternative trade corridors, infrastructure, and energy security measures to reduce vulnerabilities to future disruptions, representing a significant reevaluation of global supply chain resilience.

Simsek highlighted the urgent need to strengthen economic integration across the Middle East and North Africa, where interregional trade remains relatively limited compared with other parts of the world, indicating vast potential for increased connectivity.

He presented comparative figures showing that trade within Europe accounts for approximately 67% of regional commerce, while East Asia and the Pacific reach 59%, whereas the Middle East and North Africa region remains significantly lower.

Ankara remains committed to rules-based trade and regional economic integration despite growing protectionist tendencies worldwide, leveraging its strategic position to promote stability and economic cooperation across borders.

Simsek highlighted that Turkey has established 54 free trade agreements that cover nearly 70% of its exports, providing a robust framework for international commerce and reducing reliance on single-point failures in trade routes.

Additionally, negotiations are ongoing with Japan, Indonesia, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Canada for new-generation agreements designed to further expand economic ties and diversify markets for Turkish goods and services.

The minister also emphasized Turkey's pivotal role in regional connectivity projects, including the Middle Corridor linking Beijing to London and the Development Road project connecting the Gulf and Iraq with Turkey and European markets.

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Simsek noted that Turkey is pursuing active diplomatic initiatives, including mediation efforts in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement and facilitating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, while also being involved in efforts to achieve peace in Gaza.

While advocating for peace, Simsek stressed that investing in stability must be accompanied by strengthening defense capabilities, pointing to Turkey's growing defense industry as a key economic and strategic asset during turbulent times.

He pointed to Turkey's growing defense industry, which includes approximately 4,000 companies and between 1,400 and 1,500 ongoing projects, demonstrating the country's capacity to meet complex security and industrial demands.

Turkish defense equipment orders reached approximately $18 billion last year, positioning the country at 11th among global defense exporters and showcasing the industrial base's significant contribution to the national economy.

This industrial base provides a strategic advantage in both security and economic terms during turbulent times, allowing Turkey to maintain resilience and provide essential goods and services to regional partners.

Simsek also pointed to Turkey's potential role in postwar reconstruction, estimating that reconstruction needs in conflict-affected neighboring regions could reach at least $1 trillion over the next decade.

He concluded by stating that Turkey is well-positioned to benefit from greater regional integration due to its robust industrial base, extensive infrastructure, and expanding services sector, which together create a favorable environment for growth.

Wars are not in Turkey's interest, asserting that the country benefits most from stability, peace, and prosperity in the region, reinforcing Ankara's consistent diplomatic stance on conflict resolution and economic cooperation.