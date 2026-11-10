Megyn Kelly slams Russell Brand’s 10-year sentence on rape and sexual assault convictions as ‘political witch hunt’

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault and was acquitted on two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault.

Megyn Kelly is reacting to a London judge sentencing Russell Brand to over 10 years in prison after his convictions on rape and sexual assault charges.

“He grabbed a boob. He kissed a lady. He sniffed a lady,” the political commentator reacted.

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“This is an outrage. This is an obvious double standard. ” Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault and acquitted on two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault last week.to 10 and a half years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape last week.

At the sentencing, Southwark Crown Court judge Joel Bennathanthe “series of lies” Brand told throughout the trial, and condemned the “casual, arrogant disregard of any woman’s right to say no.”.

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“Good Lord. 10 and a half years in prison. He grabbed a boob. He kissed a lady. He sniffed a lady.

And he had backdoor sex with a woman who licked his backdoor before she was even introduced to him,” the conservative political commentator remarked.

“This is insane. ” Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London in 2026Credit: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Brand’s sentencing marked the culmination of a month-long trial that revolved around testimony from six different accusers. The incidents they described ranged between 1999 and 2009. He was initially charged with three counts each of rape and sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault, and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

“There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything,” one victim noted in her victim’s impact statement, per. Another described Brand laughing after “mauling” her, during a “frenzied” alleged sexual assault at the radio station Choice FM, where she worked in 2005.

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Kelly dismissed the multitude of accounts as “grabbing boobs, kissing, sniffing, and having that kind of sex with a woman who consented to vaginal sex with him seconds beforehand, and also had clearly been joking with him. ” She described the outcome of the trial as “an outrage. This is an obvious double standard.

And if you needed any further proof that this is a political witch hunt against Russell Brand, that judge just gave it to us,” Kelly said, pointing to Bennathan’s remarks during the sentencing. , Roger Ailes, of making “obviously inappropriate sexually charged comments” toward her, and ultimately crossing “a new line—trying to grab me repeatedly and kiss me on the lips.

”If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or go to