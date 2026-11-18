Kelly criticized the DHS secretary after he shared an unnamed expert's theory about AI and recent technology disruptions.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly took aim at Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin after he floated an unnamed technology expert's theory that artificial intelligence programs could be contributing to a series of outages affecting banks and airlines, adding that she had "zero faith" in him.

"This is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up," Kelly said during Tuesday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. Appearing on Fox News' Hannity on Monday, Mullin said he had reached out to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to determine whether the recent outages were connected to a cyberattack.

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The agency told him it was not seeing evidence of one and that the incidents appeared to be unrelated. Mullin then said he had turned to the technology industry for answers, speaking with an unnamed expert who suggested AI updates could be behind the disruptions. The DHS secretary said the expert told him, "I believe that it's the SI . Because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is.

" Mullin said the expert had raised concerns about programs capable of writing and correcting their own code, which could cause unintended changes elsewhere in a system. "When they put in a program that's able to write code and it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house," Mullin said.

"When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, it’s a ripple effect," saying the explanation makes sense. Kelly acknowledged that the interview appeared to be a moment of honesty from Mullin but questioned whether it was appropriate to share an explanation that was not well sourced during a cable news appearance.

"I'm sorry. No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I just, I have zero faith in this man. Zero.

Less than zero," the conservative commentator said. Newsweek reached out to Secretary Mullin's office for comment Tuesday night. What To Know Mullin's comments came amid a series of technology disruptions affecting major U.S. services, including airlines, banks and government agencies. While officials have said there is no evidence linking the incidents, the outages have raised questions about the reliability of critical systems.

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A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted services worldwide last Thursday and Friday, affecting Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, Copilot and other applications. The company said a "technical issue" caused the outage. On Friday, November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop after reported communication problems disrupted operations, causing flight delays and cancellations. The disruption lasted more than four hours, with delays and cancellations continuing days later.

By Tuesday, the FAA had paused installation of the routers linked to the ground stop and turned off those already installed. The decision came after technicians linked Friday's disruption of key air traffic control systems to a newly installed router in El Dorado, Arkansas. United Airlines experienced a separate technology outage on Monday that delayed flights for more than 90 minutes. Pilots reported problems with a system used to calculate aircraft weight before takeoff.

Also on Monday, thousands of customers reported problems accessing online banking services at JPMorgan Chase and other major financial institutions, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, as well as making payments through Zelle. Chase later attributed the disruption to a software bug in its internal hardware systems, saying it was not related to a cyberattack. On Tuesday, the National Security Agency's classified internal communications network, known as NSANet, reportedly went offline.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that officials believe the recent technology disruptions are unrelated, though he acknowledged the reports are "unsettling.

" "We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other,” Rubio told reporters Tuesday. Still, the outages have drawn attention to the potential risks for consumers who rely on digital services to manage their finances and other everyday activities. Cybersecurity expert Sean Connery told Newsweek that scammers could exploit the confusion surrounding a banking outage by sending customers fraudulent messages claiming their accounts were affected.

“This bank outage may be technical, but a scam that follows it could cost you real money,” Connery said, warning consumers not to click links in unexpected messages asking them to verify their accounts. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Anna CommanderConservative commentator Megyn Kelly took aim at Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin after he floated an unnamed technology expert's theory that artificial intelligence programs could be contributing to a series of outages affecting banks and airlines, adding that she had"zero faith" in him.

"This is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up," Kelly said during Tuesday's episode ofon Monday, Mullin said he had reached out to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to determine whether the recent outages were connected to a cyberattack. The agency told him it was not seeing evidence of one and that the incidents appeared to be unrelated.

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Mullin then said he had turned to the technology industry for answers, speaking with an unnamed expert who suggested AI updates could be behind the disruptions. The DHS secretary said the expert told him,"I believe that it's the SI . Because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is.

""When they put in a program that's able to write code and it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house," Mullin said. "When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, it’s a ripple effect," saying the explanation makes sense.

Kelly acknowledged that the interview appeared to be a moment of honesty from Mullin but questioned whether it was appropriate to share an explanation that was not well sourced during a cable news appearance.

"I'm sorry. No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I just, I have zero faith in this man. Zero.

Less than zero," the conservative commentator said. Mullin's comments came amid a series of technology disruptions affecting major U.S. services, including airlines, banks and government agencies. While officials have said there is no evidence linking the incidents, the outages have raised questions about the reliability of critical systems.disrupted services worldwide last Thursday and Friday, affecting Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, Copilot and other applications.

The company said a"technical issue" caused the outage.after reported communication problems disrupted operations, causing flight delays and cancellations. The disruption lasted more than four hours, with delays and cancellations continuing days later. By Tuesday, the FAA had paused installation of the routers linked to the ground stop and turned off those already installed.

The decision came after technicians linked Friday's disruption of key air traffic control systems to a newly installed router in El Dorado, Arkansas.on Monday that delayed flights for more than 90 minutes. Pilots reported problems with a system used to calculate aircraft weight before takeoff.accessing online banking services at JPMorgan Chase and other major financial institutions, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, as well as making payments through Zelle.

Chase later attributed the disruption to a software bug in its internal hardware systems, saying it was not related to a cyberattack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that officials believe the recent technology disruptions are unrelated, though he acknowledged the reports are"unsettling.

" "We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other,” Rubio told reporters Tuesday. Still, the outages have drawn attention to the potential risks for consumers who rely on digital services to manage their finances and other everyday activities.that scammers could exploit the confusion surrounding a banking outage by sending customers fraudulent messages claiming their accounts were affected.

“This bank outage may be technical, but a scam that follows it could cost you real money,” Connery said, warning consumers not to click links in unexpected messages asking them to verify their accounts.