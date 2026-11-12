Megyn Kelly Defends Russell Brand After Rape Conviction

Megyn Kelly invokes Charlie Kirk to question the conviction of Russell Brand, calling the case a political witch hunt despite the recent guilty verdict.

Megyn Kelly launched a staunch defense of Russell Brand on her program, directly challenging the legitimacy of the actor's recent conviction for sexual crimes. The discussion occurred during an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show that aired on Wednesday, where Kelly sought to cast doubt on the legal ruling that found Brand guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Kelly, who is 55 years old, opened the segment by referencing the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who had previously interviewed Brand. She told her co-host, UK comic Samantha Pressdee, that Kirk understood the situation correctly from the start. Kelly emphasized her belief that the media and government narratives surrounding the case were fundamentally flawed and biased against the comedian.

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Kirk's Support And The Political Witch Hunt Claim

To substantiate her argument, Kelly played footage of a conversation between Charlie Kirk and Russell Brand from the Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, in August 2025. In the clip, Kirk is heard telling the audience that the entire UK government is targeting Brand over what he described as completely fabricated allegations. He suggested that Brand was the victim of a coordinated attack by authorities.

Kirk further characterized the allegations as a Satanic attack, drawing on Brand's recent conversion to Christianity. He noted that the word Satan translates to prosecutor or deceiver in Hebrew, implying that the legal proceedings were a form of spiritual warfare rather than a legitimate justice process. Kelly echoed these sentiments, describing the case as a political witch hunt designed to destroy a celebrity.

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Pressdee's Testimony And Consent Arguments

UK comic Samantha Pressdee joined Kelly in expressing skepticism about the severity of the charges and the treatment of Brand. Pressdee shared that she had a consensual romantic encounter with Brand in 2006, maintaining that their interaction was respectful and agreed upon by both parties. Her testimony was used to support Kelly's assertion that many of the interactions in question were consensual.

Kelly argued that Brand, as a major celebrity with thousands of potential partners, did not need to commit non-consensual acts when he had abundant options for consensual sex. She framed the dynamic as a double standard where women threw themselves at the star, suggesting that the legal system failed to account for the power dynamics and social context of the time.

Brand's Moral Admission And The 10 Year Sentence

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison following a lengthy investigation that began in 2023. The probe centered on alleged incidents that took place between 2006 and 2013, during the height of Brand's fame. He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan he picked out of the crowd after a gig at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009.

Brand was also convicted of three counts of sexual assault. During a previous appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in April, Brand addressed the allegations by framing his behavior as immoral rather than criminal. He admitted to sleeping with a 16-year-old when he was 30, but claimed he was a different, immature person at the time, distinct from the reformed man he claims to be today.

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Religious Conversion And Cultural Backlash

Kelly highlighted Brand's public conversion to Christianity in 2024 as proof of his rehabilitation. She praised him for finding God, changing his political outlook, and raising three children with his current partner. Kelly argued that progressives are resistant to this narrative of reform, preferring to focus on the old version of Brand that they previously supported or ignored.

The controversy has sparked intense debate about consent, celebrity culture, and the justice system. While Kelly and her guests dismiss the verdict as politically motivated, the legal proceedings resulted in a significant prison sentence. The Daily Mail approached Megyn Kelly for additional comment regarding the ongoing fallout from the case.