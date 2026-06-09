Megyn Kelly Defends Donald Trump's Stormy Interview with NBC's Meet the Press Host Kristen Welker

Megyn Kelly defended Donald Trump's decision to storm out of a tense interview with NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker after she pressed him on claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Kelly believes that journalists face pressure to 'take every point on' that Trump pontificates because 'otherwise you're an election denier.'

Megyn Kelly defended Donald Trump 's decision to storm out of a tense interview with NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker after she pressed him on claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Kelly said that Welker 'made that moment about Kristen Welker' and refused to stop battering the President. She believes that journalists face pressure to 'take every point on' that Trump pontificates because 'otherwise you're an election denier.

' The SiriusXM host thinks Welker should have admitted that Spencer Pratt's drop to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral election should be treated as a serious scandal. 'Kristen Welker, you're undermined your own credibility. You think you're boosting it for NBC by not giving him what everybody can see, which is it's suspicious as hell,' Kelly said of socialist Nithya Raman's rise.

Trump snapped at Welker when she demanded proof for his contested assertion that the 2020 election had been 'stolen.

' President Trump then called her a liar to her face. 'The elections are like a third world country. Your elections are crooked, and you're crooked, an





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