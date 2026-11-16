Megyn Kelly Criticizes Oprah Winfrey for Endorsing Meghan Markle As Ever

Megyn Kelly questions the value of Oprah Winfrey's promotion of Meghan Markle's As Ever brand, highlighting the $535 gift basket and high prices of lifestyle products.

Television host Megyn Kelly has publicly challenged the endorsement deal between media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. The controversy erupted on the November 13 episode of Kelly's program, where the journalist scrutinized the value proposition of a promotional gift basket priced at $535. Kelly argued that the cost was excessive for the small collection of items included in the package.

Scrutinizing The $535 Gift Basket Value

Megyn Kelly focused her critique on the specific contents of the endorsed collection, which included stationery, a leather notebook, coasters, candles, and a matchbox. She expressed disbelief at the price point, stating that Oprah Winfrey was choosing to push these items onto her audience despite the high cost relative to the item count. The journalist described the wicker basket as containing a modest assortment of goods that she felt did not justify the retail price.

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Kelly explicitly listed the items to illustrate her point about value, noting that consumers receive a card set, a leather notebook, coasters, two candles, and a matchbox for the total of $535. She suggested that the endorsement raised questions about the judgment behind promoting such expensive lifestyle accessories. The commentary highlighted a disconnect between the perceived worth of the products and the significant price tag attached to them.

Comparing Product Prices to Market Alternatives

During the same segment, the host expanded her critique to include other offerings from the Duchess of Sussex's brand, specifically pointing to a chocolate advent calendar retailing for $148. Kelly compared this premium-priced item to more affordable alternatives available at major retailers. She noted that a consumer could purchase a high-quality chocolate advent calendar from CVS for approximately $25, a fraction of the cost of Meghan Markle's version.

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This comparison was used to question the rationale behind Oprah Winfrey's decision to promote products that compete directly with cheaper, widely available goods. By highlighting the price disparity, Kelly suggested that the endorsement might not be driven by genuine product value but rather by personal relationships. The segment emphasized how the branding strategy relies heavily on celebrity status rather than competitive pricing.

Questioning The Relationship Between Winfrey And Markle

Disheeta Maheshwari, a Pop Culture and Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, provided context on the intersection of celebrity influence and consumer criticism. The core of the debate centers on whether Oprah Winfrey's support is an objective business endorsement or a personal favor to her former colleague and friend. Kelly voiced skepticism about the motivations behind the promotion, asking what influence Meghan Markle might have over the media icon.

The journalist directly asked why Oprah feels it is necessary to endorse these specific products, implying that such support is unusual for a figure of Winfrey's stature. This line of questioning suggests that the endorsement serves more as a publicity tool for the As Ever brand than a genuine recommendation of product quality. The segment sparked discussion about the boundaries between friendship and professional media influence in the entertainment industry.

Public Reaction To The Celebrity Endorsement Strategy

The commentary by Megyn Kelly reflects a broader skepticism among viewers regarding the pricing strategies of celebrity-founded brands. By breaking down the cost of individual items like the $535 gift basket and the $148 advent calendar, the critique aims to inform consumers about potential overpricing. This approach encourages viewers to evaluate the actual utility of the products rather than relying solely on the prestige of the associated celebrity names.

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The incident has reignited debates about the role of influencers like Oprah Winfrey in shaping consumer trends and prices. As the As Ever brand continues to expand its product line, questions remain about how such high-price points are justified to the public. The backlash observed on social media and through media commentary indicates that consumers are increasingly critical of premium pricing on everyday items linked to celebrity lifestyles.