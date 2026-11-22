Explore the history of Mego's 1976 Mission to Gamma VI playset, its design origins, and why it remains the rarest and most sought-after item in the Mego Star Trek toy line.

Mego's 1976 Mission to Gamma VI playset is now commanding a staggering buy-it-now price of $2500 on eBay for a single boxed sample, solidifying its reputation as the rarest and most valuable item in the entire vintage Mego Star Trek product line.

This extraordinary market value reflects the extreme difficulty in locating complete examples of the eighteen-inch tall playset, which scarcely reached retail shelves in 1976 due to its massive box footprint and limited distribution. While the earlier Enterprise Bridge was the top-selling toy of 1975, the Mission to Gamma VI was produced in significantly smaller numbers, creating a scarcity that collectors have aggressively pursued for decades. Loose, complete samples of the set currently sell for up to $1000, but the boxed examples with all original packaging and accessories command more than double that price, often exceeding $2000. The single sample currently listed on eBay at the $2500 threshold highlights the premium buyers are willing to pay for pristine condition examples of this elusive toy. Many action features and accessories from the original sets were easily lost, damaged, or ruined by play during the late seventies, further reducing the number of collectible units available today. Retailers and parents alike faced significant space investment challenges when stocking these towering sets, which contributed to the low shelf availability and subsequent collector frenzy. Mego's decision to prioritize playability over screen accuracy for children resulted in a product that was visually striking and imaginative, even if it took creative liberties with source material. The playset was designed to provide a dedicated alien ecosystem for the eight-inch action figures, offering a place to send the characters after using the Enterprise transporter in imaginative play scenarios. Gamma Trianguli VI served as the planet name in the original Star Trek season two episode titled The Apple, establishing a loose narrative connection for the toy despite it being virtually an original creation. The set features a central stone-faced idol that bears a cursory resemblance to the Vaal statue from that episode, serving as the dominant feature of a jagged cliffside landscape carved from plastic. Children could push a stepped platform to release a trapdoor, sending Captain Kirk or Mister Spock tumbling into the temple interior below for interactive adventure. The stone face itself included a movable jaw and glow-in-the-dark eyes to enhance the alien atmosphere and engage young players in the unfolding story. A cardboard baseplate represented the rocky planet surface, complete with an articulated plastic plant that could trap unwary crew members who stepped too close. Three distinct species inhabited the playset, including a Cave Glove Creature that fit through a hole in the structure to snatch figures in a thrilling surprise attack. The set also included four two-inch tall aliens sculpted to cling to jutting spikes along the plastic wall, adding variety to the alien ecosystem. These small figures did not match the scale of the main characters, creating interaction difficulties for young players but adding unique tactile elements to the play experience. Unlike later Playmates lines designed for adult collectors, Mego prioritized playability over screen accuracy for children, using garish pastel colors and imaginative traps to hold interest. This focus on fun over fidelity resulted in a product that was visually striking but historically loose with source material details, appealing directly to the kids who watched early seventies reruns. Mego was not beholden to screen accuracy but was beholden to playability, ensuring the toys would hold the interest of children through gradual revelation of play features. A kid sitting down with the set and their Enterprise crew was exploring an alien planet with them, imagining in real-time how their heroes would respond to sudden dangers. The Mission to Gamma VI embodied the spirit of the series perfectly, encouraging exploration, discovery, and a sense of adventure despite its lack of exact episode resemblance. The lizards-like face looms over a stepped platform, looking almost like a sacrificial altar, with kids pushing the platform to release a trap door into the temple's interior. From there, they can explore the secrets of Gamma VI's temple, which is functionally a cave given two levels of play by a cardboard structure inside. More play features round out the exterior, including the movable jaw and glow-in-the-dark eyes on the stone face, as well as two other native alien species. The textured green glove fits through a hole in the playset, letting kids become what the box calls the Cave Glove Creature, pictured snatching an unsuspecting Spock. These bizarre action features serve as the set's claim to fame today, distinguishing it from other Mego releases and making it a standout piece for collectors. The difference in scale between the two-inch aliens and the main figures makes interaction difficult, but it adds to the unique and chaotic fun that defined the Mego line. Collectors today value these imperfections and creative choices as much as the rarity, seeing them as authentic artifacts of seventies toy design. The eBay listing at $2500 represents the current peak of this market, showing that demand for high-condition Mego Star Trek items remains incredibly strong. As vintage toy markets continue to mature, items like the Mission to Gamma VI playset are becoming increasingly difficult to acquire in any condition, let alone boxed mint. The investment of space required for these sets remains a significant factor in their historical rarity, as they were not practical for all retail environments. Parents who purchased these sets in 1976 likely struggled with the storage space required, a challenge that mirrors the difficulties faced by modern collectors trying to display or store them today. The mission to Gamma VI remains a testament to Mego's willingness to innovate and create expansive play environments for their eight-inch figures. Its enduring popularity and high market value ensure its place as the crown jewel of vintage Star Trek merchandise for decades to come.