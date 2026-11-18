The Duchess of Sussex released the As Ever 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar featuring 24 gourmet chocolates. The £112 box costs significantly more than standard alternatives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's As Ever brand faced immediate backlash after the launch of the 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar, with reviewers describing the £112 product as bland and poorly executed. The calendar, which reached consumers this week following pre-orders, has drawn sharp criticism for its high price point relative to the perceived quality of the gourmet chocolates inside.

Jan Moir, a prominent critic, described the chocolates as tasting disappointingly similar, with a faint hint of marzipan in some and no detectable blackberry flavor despite the packaging claims. The reviewer noted that the orange marmalade tribute to the Duchess's signature spread tasted artificial, failing to deliver the expected festive zest.

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A significant point of contention was the absence of promised edible flower sprinkles on the speciality chocolate piece. Customers expected this visual and flavor element to justify the premium cost, but its omission has led to accusations of misleading marketing. The lack of a contents menu to guide buyers through the twenty-four flavors added to the frustration among recipients.

The financial structure of the release remains a focal point for debate. At a cost of approximately £5 per chocolate square, the pricing is nearly 233 times that of a standard supermarket chocolate. Critics highlight the contrast between this luxury pricing and the unclear percentage of profits directed to charitable causes, questioning the alignment with the couple's public philanthropic messaging.

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The packaging features a detailed illustration of the couple's former Montecito estate, complete with the nine-bedroom home and sixteen bathrooms. The artwork includes Guy, the rescue beagle who passed away last year, and the family's rescue chickens. This imagery sits in stark contrast to the current status of the property, which is shuttered and managed by skeleton staff following the couple's relocation.

Flavors inside the box, including strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry varieties, are described as being thoughtfully inspired by the citrus and berries from the couple's Montecito garden. The design also features an orange chocolate tribute to the Duchess's signature marmalade. Critics have drawn parallels to King Charles, who offers Highgrove Fine British Dark Mint Chocolates inspired by his own garden, though the King's products are priced at £7.95 with profits directed to charity.

The decision to feature the exterior of their former home raises questions about the balance between privacy and public engagement. The couple has previously held press conferences requesting media respect for their privacy, yet this product marketing utilizes their residential imagery. The festive imagery contrasts with reports of strained family relations, including the inability to attend the royal family's carol service.

The reality behind this charming scene is that the Sussexes do not live in the illustrated Montecito house any longer. They have moved to a country far away where relations with loved ones are so frosty they cannot even get invited to the family carol service. The house is now shuttered, the dog is deceased, and the chickens have been abandoned to skeleton staff.

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Questions regarding the financial structure of the As Ever brand continue to surface alongside this new release. Observers note that the percentage of profits donated directly to charitable causes remains unclear, creating a contrast with the brand's philanthropic messaging. The pricing of individual chocolates has been highlighted as a point of debate, given the couple's public focus on supporting humanity through their various ventures.