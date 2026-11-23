Meghan Strazza discusses her role in the new ten-episode series premiering November 23 with Amy Poehler and Michael Schur, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and character details.

Meghan Strazza has secured a starring role in the upcoming ten-episode series featuring creators Amy Poehler and Michael Schur, marking a significant milestone in her acting career. The young actress earned a 2025 Tony Award nomination, a credential that underscored her talent before landing this high-profile television opportunity. Strazza expressed profound gratitude for the chance to work with her idols, describing the experience as a dream come true that exceeded her initial expectations.

The Core Details and Mechanism of the Production

The new project follows four women on an archaeological expedition in Greece that takes an unexpected turn when they discover a mysterious artifact. This discovery places the team at the center of a conspiracy that drives the narrative forward. The series, which premieres on Monday, November 23, brings Poehler and Schur back together for the first time in over a decade since their previous collaboration. Strazza plays Patty, a young assistant whose frequent mishaps at the excavation site become central to her personal journey of self-discovery.

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Strazza Reflects on Working with Poehler and Schur

Strazza described Poehler, aged 55, and Schur, aged 51, as heroes she grew up watching through Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live with her sister, Nixie. She recalled sending an excited email to the production team upon learning she was cast as Patty, stating she could not wait to become best friends with the cast. Her first impression of Poehler was shaped by a Zoom chemistry read, where she was struck by the comedian's down-to-earth personality and home decor during the virtual meeting. Strazza characterized the comedy veteran as a no-nonsense, kindhearted woman who welcomed her warmly.

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Transitioning From Broadway to Television Comedy

Strazza admitted that there were immediate differences between landing a joke on camera versus performing in front of a Broadway audience. She explained that television lacks the instant satisfaction of live theater, which can be a difficult adjustment for actors used to immediate audience feedback. However, once she adjusted to the workflow, she noted that the production felt seamless and golden. She observed that while the feedback loop is different, the collaborative energy remains high, allowing the cast to roll with the takes once the rhythm is established.

What to Expect From Patty's Character Arc

Strazza teased that Patty's storyline will involve significant physical challenges, noting the character will be covered in dirt, mud, scratches, and bruises throughout the series. Each hurdle the character faces serves as a lesson in navigating the world around her, adding depth to her initial clumsiness. She revealed that Patty will also form bonds with unlikely companions, hinting that these friends do not always have to be human. Strazza suggested that Patty's ability to find conversation with just about anything would create funny and exciting moments for the audience.