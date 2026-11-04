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Meghan McCain Issues Brutal 2-Word Takedown For Republicans' Disastrous Night

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Meghan McCain Issues Brutal 2-Word Takedown For Republicans' Disastrous Night
Republican Party · 2026 Elections · Meghan Mccain
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“It is not an exaggeration to say last night was an extinction level event,” the commentator wrote.

The balance of power has changed. Our responsibility hasn't. From the White House to Capitol Hill, we'll keep shining a light on those in power, demanding answers, and reporting the stories that matter.

“This was not JUST about Iran and gas prices ,” she wrote. “Some of this is cultural, social, and the fact that this administration has propped up cruel, unserious, corrupt weirdos who just want to be social media influencers. ” She also listed the additional reasons why she thought “Republicans got obliterated,” and named groceries, Iran, Epstein, corruption, misogyny and an “Instagram influencer cabinet.

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”“The American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame-duck President Donald J. Trump,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said after his victory over Rep. Mike Collins on Tuesday.

“Let tonight’s results give you courage that the first light of dawn is on the horizon. ” Many were quick to blame Trump entirely for the losses, and MS Now’s Lawrence O’Donnell gleefully declared thatcould not get a Supreme Court justice confirmed if a vacancy occurs in the remainder of his presidency.

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This means that there’s absolutely nothing Donald Trump can do about the budget of the United States of America without the Democrats in the House and the Democrats in the Senate. ”“The governing of the country has now just shifted out of the White House,” he added.

“He’s left with his executive orders, most of which, from this point on, will be wildly illegal and will be dragged into court immediately. This is as powerless a presidency as we will have seen in our lifetimes from this point forward. ”

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