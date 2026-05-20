Meghan Marks' Wedding Anniversary: She Promotes a $64 Candle

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has taken a step towards merchandising her Royal status by promoting an 'anniversary candle' for sale on her wedding anniversary. The candle, titled 'Love at first light', is numbered 519 in a reference to their wedding date of May 19. The brand As Ever, which is Meghan's 'curated collection', is described on its website as 'more than a brand - it's a love language. 'Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease. 'This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy.'

Meghan has taken a further step towards merchandising her Royal status – by posting on her wedding anniversary to promote an 'anniversary candle' for sale for $64 (£48).

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted 24 pictures showing never-before-seen images from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 41, overnight on Instagram. This was followed on Tuesday afternoon by a post to her As Ever Instagram page, which showed the candle alongside an image of her and Prince Harry being driven away in a carriage after their wedding at St George's chapel, Windsor. The caption ran: 'The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter.

Celebrating 8 years of our founder and Prince Harry's love story.

' The candle, titled 'Love at first light' is numbered 519 in a reference to their wedding date of May 19. On the As Ever website it is called the company's 'signature scent'.

'This signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan's most cherished memories - her wedding day, May 19th. 'Bright and refreshing, with quietly grounding notes of Moroccan mint, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom, No. 519 fills the room with a soothing, welcoming fragrance that remains our founder's tried and true favorite.

Meghan Markle posted an image of her wedding on her As Ever Instagram to celebrate her and Prince Harry's anniversary. The candle, housed in a beautiful ceramic vessel, is hand-poured in California. Under the terms of the Megxit agreement in 2020, the couple agreed not to use their HRH status and that any commercial work they would undertake would not run counter to the Royal family's values. The brand As Ever, is Meghan's 'curated collection'.

It is described on its website: 'As Ever is more than a brand - it's a love language.

'Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease. 'This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy.





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Meghan Markle Royal Merchandising Candle As Ever

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