Meghan Marks ups her profit mongering as she promotes her wedding anniversary candle

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been criticized by some quarters for selling items worn on their royal tour of Australia via her for-profit site One-Off, particularly a striped shirt she wore during a visit to survivors of the Bondi beach massacre. Yet, she continues to cash in on her popularity and royal status by endorsing and creating profit-making business ventures lead by her.

Meghan has taken a further step towards merchandising her Royal status - by posting on her wedding anniversary to promote an 'anniversary candle' for sale for $64 (£48).

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted 24 pictures showing never-before-seen images from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 41, overnight on Instagram. This was followed on Tuesday afternoon by a post to her As Ever Instagram page, which showed the candle alongside an image of her and Prince Harry being driven away in a carriage after their wedding at St George's chapel, Windsor.

The candle, titled 'Love at first light', is numbered 519 in a reference to their wedding date of May 19. On the As Ever website it is called the company's 'signature scent'. On the As Ever website it is called the company's 'signature scent'.

'This signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan's most cherished memories - her wedding day, May 19th. 'Bright and refreshing, with quietly grounding notes of Moroccan mint, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom, No. 519 fills the room with a soothing, welcoming fragrance that remains our founder's tried and true favorite





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