Meghan Markle Wears Signet Ring Engraved With Royal Cipher

The Duchess of Sussex's new signet ring features her and Prince Harry's royal monogram, sparking speculation about its meaning. The ring is thought to have been made by Bentley & Skinner, a British jeweler with royal warrants.

When it comes to her jewelry collection, the Duchess of Sussex is known for treasuring deeply personal pieces. From the Cartier Tank Française watch once owned by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, to the “H” necklace she was photographed wearing in the very early days of her relationship with Prince Harry , she’s always chosen pieces that are quite literally close to her heart.

It’s no surprise, then, that whenever Meghan debuts a new piece of jewelry, eagle-eyed royal watchers race to decipher its meaning. The latest? While out and about supporting her husband at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler last week, she was spotted wearing a new signet ring on her right pinky finger. Historically, signet rings have long been associated with the upper classes and aristocracy, and royalty in particular, typically passed from generation to generation (it was a major part of Leo Woodall’s wardrobe when he played posh boy Dexter Mayhew in last year’s Netflix hit, One Day). And it’s not even Meghan’s first pinky ring—she previously wore Missoma’s Open Heart design on the same finger. By wearing a signet, she’s placing herself within the long line of royal women who have worn them before her. “There is a long history of small, beautiful, and often personal rings being made for monarchs centuries ago—Richard III, Henry VIII, Mary I, and Elizabeth I all had them,” explains royal historian Gareth Russell. “More recently, the signet ring was first popularised for royal women by Diana, Princess of Wales, in the 1980s, a trend that has continued with the current Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh.” Yet perhaps the most interesting element of this new addition to Meghan’s jewelry box is that it’s been engraved with her and Harry’s royal cipher. Featuring a cursive ‘HM’ with a coronet above it, the couple’s royal monogram was designed following their marriage in 2018, and is used on all of their official correspondence. Her decision to wear it prominently could be interpreted as Meghan’s way of signaling that she is still a member of the royal family, and proudly so. Or as a not-so-subtle way of telling naysayers (like those commentators who insisted she and Harry shouldn’t use their royal titles post-Megxit) that she doesn’t care what they think. Meghan is not the only one in the extended royal family to wear her regal status proudly on her pinky finger. The Middleton family also wear signet rings bearing their official coat of arms—something that was given to them as a wedding present by the late Queen Elizabeth II upon Kate’s marriage to Prince William in 2011. The Duchess’s choice of designer can surely be no coincidence either, with the ring thought to have been made by royal warrant-holding British jewelers, Bentley & Skinner. “A Bentley & Skinner gold signet ring is a timeless symbol of heritage, British craftsmanship, and personal identity,” shares Ilias Kapsalis, manager at the brand. “With its rich history and bespoke engraving options, our reassuringly solid signet ring becomes an intimate heirloom, passed down through generations.” According to the brand’s website, the gold signet ring is “heavier than most” and is “individually die-stamped and forged,” before being hand-finished in Mayfair with the Bentley & Skinner sponsor mark. All of the jewellery’s rings come with a wax impression of the engraving too, making it easy for it to be recreated later on if necessary. Meghan is part of a growing number of women—and in particular, famous American women—who have been adopting the fusty old signet ring as part of their sartorial oeuvre and making it their own. The most notable example is Taylor Swift, who was gifted a bespoke pinky ring by her best friend Gigi Hadid last year (it featured nods to her cats and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce). Other A-list signet ring wearers include Kendall Jenner (who was also gifted one by Hadid) and Rihanna. “I think people are drawn to the rich heritage of signet rings, but they don’t want them to feel too conventional or old-fashioned anymore,” says Cece Fein-Hughes, the jeweler who designed Swift’s ring. “There’s something incredibly romantic about their history, from family crests to sealing letters, and I wanted to honor that tradition while bringing it into the modern day. With engraving and enamel, we can weave so much more detail into each piece, making them deeply personal and full of meaning. There’s been a shift towards signets that feel playful, modern, and uniquely personal—whether through vibrant enamel, unexpected motifs, or secret engravings.” Jewellery designer Laura Vann, who created her first signet ring in honor of her daughter Marlowe, agrees. “Their popularity comes from their timeless appeal, significance as heirlooms, and their casual vibe,” she says. “Their engravable nature makes them even more meaningful—people love the idea of wearing something unique to them and having a piece that symbolizes something they hold dear.





