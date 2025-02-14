Meghan Markle Wears Romantic Signet Ring Engraved with Prince Harry's Initials at Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a subtle but romantic statement at the 2025 Invictus Games by wearing a gold signet ring engraved with the couple's royal monogram. The ring, featuring the initials 'H' and 'M' under a coronet, is believed to have been designed by Bentley & Skinner, a royal-warrant holder.

Meghan Markle made a subtle but significant statement during her visit to the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, by wearing a gold signet ring engraved with the couple's royal monogram. The ring, featuring the initials 'H' and 'M' under a coronet, is a romantic tribute to Prince Harry, her husband. While most attendees didn't notice the special accessory initially, fashion bloggers and outlets like Hello! Magazine and British Vogue highlighted it in close-up photos shared this week.

Signet rings have long been associated with aristocracy and royalty, but they have recently gained popularity among celebrities as well. Taylor Swift, for example, received a personalized signet ring from Gigi Hadid featuring her cat's portrait, her lucky number, and Travis Kelce's jersey number. Meghan's ring is believed to have been designed by Bentley & Skinner, a royal-warrant holder, according to British Vogue, although this hasn't been officially confirmed.Meghan's presence at the Invictus Games was to support Prince Harry, who founded the event in 2014 to honor wounded or injured servicemen and women. The games, held in Vancouver from February 8th to 16th, saw Meghan cheering on competitors from the sidelines. This appearance further showcases Meghan's penchant for meaningful jewelry. During the trip, she also sported diamond cascade earrings, a Valentine's Day gift from Prince Harry, valued at $3,600. Meghan frequently incorporates personalized touches into her wardrobe and accessories, including a sweatshirt embroidered with her children's names and a gold necklace engraved with their names.





