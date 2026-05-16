Meghan Markle to Foster Stronger Online Child Protection Measures and Collaborate on Film Adaptation

Meghan Markle, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies, will be visiting Geneva for a memorial event focused on digital harm and its effects on children. Simultaneously, she is preparing a film adaptation based on a best-selling memoir about a British military mission in Afghanistan, co-produced with Netflix.

Meghan Markle is scheduled to make a surprise visit to Geneva in Switzerland for the following weekend. She aims to garner support for stricter online child protection measures.

The Duchess, accompanied by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros, will be attending the inauguration of a memorial dedicated to individuals who lost their lives due to digital harm. The memorial, comprising 50 illuminated lightboxes, will display a lock screen image of children who succumbed to online violence and digital harm.

Additionally, Meghan has plans to work on a film adaptation of a memoir about a British military mission in Afghanistan, published by Netflix. The couple has been collaborating with Netflix since 2020 for various projects





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Meghan Markle Visit To Geneva Digital Harm Memorial Director-General Of The World Health Organizat Cyberbullying Grooming Sextortion Online Safety British Military Mission In Afghanistan Memoir Film Adaptation Netflix

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Meghan Markle calls for global protections for children onlineMeghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announces a surprise visit to the Swiss city of Geneva. She will attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, dedicated to people who have died after suffering digital harm. The memorial features an installation of 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying a lock screen image of a child who has lost their life because of online violence and digital harm.

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