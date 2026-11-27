Duchess of Sussex promotes As Ever Thanksgiving sale via video, while facing backlash over AI artwork and her father's federal child pornography charges.

The Duchess of Sussex has promoted her lifestyle brand As Ever with a festive Thanksgiving video, encouraging followers to take advantage of a 25% sitewide discount. The clip features Meghan wearing a simple white dress as she prepares a holiday table, using various products from her collection to set a seasonal mood.

Thanksgiving Video Promotes Brand Sale

The high-production post appeared on the official As Ever Instagram account, showing the Duchess descending a staircase into a dining room decorated for the holiday. She is seen lighting a candle, arranging tableware, and pouring sparkling wine, all actions that highlight items available for purchase on her website. The sequence ends with her blinking at the camera and laughing, reinforcing a warm, personal connection with her audience.

Also read Consider This Black Friday Sale Your Sign to Finally Try Meghan Markle's Favorite Skincare Brand

In her accompanying message, Meghan wrote that there is so much to be grateful for, starting with the people around the table. She thanked her customers for making her brand part of their celebrations and reminded them that the holiday sale continues at AsEver.com. The video itself does not feature spoken dialogue, relying instead on visual storytelling and the written caption to convey its festive message and commercial intent.

AI Artwork Sparks Copyright Debate

The promotional push comes amid controversy regarding the design on her £115 advent calendars, which the Daily Mail reported were created using artificial intelligence rather than a human artist. The calendar, available in the US and containing chocolates by luxury brand Compartes, features an image of the Sussexes' Montecito mansion. Despite As Ever marketing its goods as handcrafted, industry-standard AI detectors suggest the artwork was generated using tools made by OpenAI.

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When the Daily Mail submitted the calendar art to Google's SynthID checker, the results provided proof that the image was likely generated using ChatGPT software. Generative AI is frequently criticized by creative industries for scraping images and data for training, a process critics describe as copyright theft. This use of technology contrasts sharply with Meghan's previous public statements, including comments from May where she described AI as accelerating online harm.

FBI Arrests Estranged Father Thomas Markle

While promoting her brand, Meghan is also dealing with serious legal challenges involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The 82-year-old was arrested by the FBI in Florida earlier this month and formally charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Court documents state that film negatives and slides showing children in sexually explicit poses were found inside his storage units in California.

If convicted, Thomas Markle faces a statutory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., allegedly discovered a hoard of child sexual abuse material in their shared home in Cebu, Philippines. The younger Markle reportedly informed the FBI about the location of two Los Angeles storage units, leading to a raid where agents seized approximately 78 items of suspected illegal material.

Family Distancing and Legal Repercussions

The multinational criminal investigation has intensified the pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle is currently held in federal custody without bond in Florida and could face additional charges in the Philippines. The allegations have drawn attention to the long-standing distance Meghan has maintained from her father, a separation she has previously justified as necessary for protection.

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In October, Meghan stated she was deeply distressed by the emerging allegations and said her thoughts were with any potential victims. She revealed that she had been passed a letter in 2018 containing troubling claims about her father, which she said were being investigated at the time. She emphasized that her choice to restrict contact was solely to protect her family from harm.