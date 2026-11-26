The Duchess of Sussex reveals her festive hosting strategies in a new Bon Appetit column, emphasizing advance preparation and handwritten notes for a stress-free holiday season.

The Duchess of Sussex has shared comprehensive hosting advice in a new interview, emphasizing the value of preparation and small personal touches. Meghan Markle, who is 45 years old, explained that successful entertaining relies heavily on doing tasks in advance to ensure a relaxed atmosphere for hosts and guests alike.

This latest guidance appears in a column for Bon Appetit magazine and aligns closely with strategies she previously shared a decade ago. In 2014, she advised readers of her now-defunct blog The Tig to plan menus ahead of time and ensure maximum preparation before visitors arrived.

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Essential Preparations for Festive Gatherings

Markle outlines a clear mechanism for stress-free holiday entertaining that begins well before the first guest arrives. She recommends setting the table the day before the event so that the immediate focus remains on welcoming people with hugs and drinks rather than last-minute chores.

To further reduce morning-of stress, she suggests leaving granola, bagels, yogurt, berries, juice, and cream cheese on the counter with a note instructing guests to help themselves. This simple step allows hosts to wake guests up with the aroma of fresh coffee without the pressure of immediate culinary demands.

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The Duchess also advises pre-cooking longer dishes to save time during the event. She recommends treating yourself to a drink and facilitating a moment of gratitude by going around the table to share what everyone is thankful for, creating a warm and appreciative environment.

Guest Etiquette and Personal Touches

When serving as a guest at a dinner party, Markle suggests bringing something homemade as a gift. Her top recommendations include a jar of warmly spiced nuts or a jam-swirled loaf cake, which can conveniently serve as breakfast the following day.

For present wrapping, she advises using craft or tissue paper and dressing up recipes by wrapping loaves of bread or cake in parchment paper tied with ribbon. Adding sprigs of herbs or flowers from the garden serves as an effective finishing touch to elevate the presentation.

She also emphasizes the importance of handwritten notes in a digital age. Markle recommends using a pen with good ink, testing it beforehand, and using a line spacer for precision. These details ensure that the authentic value of a handcrafted message is preserved and appreciated by recipients.

Historical Context and Calligraphy Background

Markle's expertise in calligraphy stems from her early career in Beverly Hills. She worked at Paper Source in 2004, where she taught calligraphy classes and hosted customer groups. Her former boss, Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source, noted that Markle enjoyed the creative aspects of the job and helping people bring creative projects to life.

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Before her role on the television series Suits, she was recruited by Paula Patton and her then-fiancé Robin Thicke to write their wedding invitations. This background in lettering and design informs her current advice on adding personal flair to notes through swoops, swirls, doodles, or simple hearts.

In her 2014 article for The Tig, Markle highlighted menu planning and the importance of being playful with place settings. She stated that these guidelines were intended to make holiday celebrations the best and most stress-free possible, a philosophy that remains consistent in her current approach to hosting.

Controversy Surrounding AI Usage

Despite her emphasis on authentic, handcrafted items, Markle faced scrutiny regarding the use of artificial intelligence in her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The brand sells an £115 advent calendar featuring chocolates by luxury brand Compartes.

Industry-standard AI detectors identified that the artwork on the $148 US calendar, which depicts the Sussexes' £11 million Montecito mansion, was generated using generative AI tools made by OpenAI. This revelation contrasts with the brand's handcrafted aesthetic and the Duchess's public advocacy for handwritten notes.

While Markle promotes the value of human creativity and penmanship, the production of the advent calendar artwork utilized technology developed by the creators of ChatGPT. This discrepancy has sparked debate about the intersection of traditional crafts and modern digital tools in celebrity-led lifestyle brands.