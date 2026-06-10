Meghan Markle Shares Intimate Family Photos Showcasing Sussex Life in Montecito

The Duchess of Sussex posted a personal Instagram carousel featuring rare family moments, from current scenes at their California home to a vintage photo from the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, highlighting sentimental jewellery and everyday family life.

Meghan Markle shared a series of eleven family photos on her personal Instagram, offering followers an intimate glimpse into the Sussexes' life at their Montecito residence.

The Duchess of Sussex captioned the post with a cheerful note about 'springing into summer' together, aligning with the seasonal shift. The collection features her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, who recently celebrated her fifth birthday.

Many images appear to be taken within the grounds of their plush Montecito mansion, showcasing moments such as the family dog relaxing in the sunshine, wicker baskets brimming with fresh produce, and playful interactions between Prince Harry and Prince Archie. Alongside these current snapshots, the post included a previously unseen photograph from the early stages of her romance with Prince Harry, which social media users noted was taken on March 31, 2017.

This vintage picture depicts the couple during an early morning run, with Meghan leaning against Harry, her arms around his neck. Both are in casual athletic wear, highlighting a private, unguarded moment from before their royal life. The post also subtly highlights Prince Harry's affectionate role as a 'girl dad' through a t-shirt slogan, though his daughter is not present in that specific frame.

Meghan's attire throughout the carousel reflects her 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, featuring high-end pieces like a £578 striped silk shirt and a £239 linen skirt. A standout accessory is a £15,794 Logan Hollowell necklace, worn again after her appearance at the World Health Assembly, which incorporates her son Archie's May birthstone, an emerald, paired with a diamond interpreted as a nod to Harry. This jewellery choice exemplifies her preference for items with personal narrative and sentimental value.

Additionally, details such as a recipe for 'spagbol' and other curated elements of their domestic life were shared, painting a picture of a family grounded in simple pleasures despite their public profile. The entire post was cross-posted to her OpenOff profile, an AI fashion discovery platform she collaborated with during a recent tour, further integrating her public and private personas





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Sussex Family Montecito Instagram Post Family Photos Princess Lilibet Prince Archie Royal Family Celebrity Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle's Flattering Wide-Leg Jeans: On Sale for $20Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle are embracing wide-leg, high-waisted jeans that create an effortlessly hourglass shape through an optical illusion. The style features a high waist that sits at the torso's smallest part, a sweeping silhouette, and just enough stretch for comfort. Found on sale for as low as $20 on Amazon, these jeans balance hips and thighs, are suitable for various occasions from Disney trips to evenings out, and maintain their color after washing.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Shares Intimate Family Moments Amidst As Ever Sales QueriesThe Duchess of Sussex posted a series of personal photos and a video from her Montecito home, showing moments with Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, alongside scenes of nature and her kitchen. The post arrives as data from a website glitch reveals extensive unsold inventory for her As Ever brand.

Read more »

Meghan Markle reveals Princess Lilibet’s sweet nod to Beyoncé in new family photosThe Duchess of Sussex and the “Single Ladies” singer have publicly supported one another for years.

Read more »

Meghan Markle shares a glimpse of her life as a mom of twoMeghan Markle has given fans a rare look at what life is like for her and her family with a series of photos on her Instagram. The photos show Markle's kids, including her daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, and her son Archie, as well as her rescue beagle Mamma Mia. The photos also show Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, in various scenes, including a workout and a moment of relaxation on a bench.

Read more »