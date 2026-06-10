Meghan Markle Shares Intimate Family Moments Amidst As Ever Sales Queries

The Duchess of Sussex posted a series of personal photos and a video from her Montecito home, showing moments with Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, alongside scenes of nature and her kitchen. The post arrives as data from a website glitch reveals extensive unsold inventory for her As Ever brand.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, offered a rare and intimate look into her family's private life in a recent social media post. The 44-year-old shared a collection of black-and-white and verdant photographs on Instagram , showcasing the grounds of the couple's secluded Montecito , California, estate.

The images, which evoke a serene, quasi-rural lifestyle, feature Prince Harry playing energetically on the lawn with their son, Prince Archie, who is seven, using a comically oversized soccer ball. In another striking black-and-white photo, Meghan and Harry share a tender embrace, with Meghan draping an arm over Harry's shoulder.

A notable detail is that this particular image appears to be a photograph of a printed picture, suggested by a visible computer cursor, adding a layer of casual, authentic imperfection to the otherwise carefully curated series. Further glimpses include Meghan herself, appearing to nap in the sun on the grass near a stone path, dressed in a striped blouse and a white linen skirt, with a basket of greens and a sun hat beside her.

A short behind-the-shoulder video tour reveals her kitchen counter, stocked with ingredients like cheese, garlic, beef, canned tomatoes, and an onion she is chopping, culminating in a brief, smiling look at the camera. Their daughter, Princess Lilibet, five, is subtly included through a focus on her 'B is for Beyoncé' T-shirt.

The post also features their rescue beagle, Guy, napping on a shaded stone path, and a delightful before-and-after sequence of a bird's nest on the property, showing three eggs hatching into fluffy gray-blue fledglings. The collection concludes with a vibrant still life of a produce basket filled with apples, peaches, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, artichokes, and a jar of Meghan's As Ever jam, painting a picture of abundant, simple country living.

This sharing of domestic bliss and natural beauty contrasts with recent publicly available data concerning her business ventures, specifically the As Ever brand. Reports indicate that since the start of the year, the brand's website has attracted just under 400,000 American visitors.

Furthermore, a website glitch in January inadvertently exposed significant unsold inventory, with internet users identifying over 650,000 units of products such as jams and flower sprinkles still available. For instance, the Signature Fruit Spread Box showed 137,465 units in stock, fueling speculation about sluggish sales for the lifestyle brand launched in 2025.

The juxtaposition of the idyllic family narrative against the backdrop of commercial challenges creates a complex public image for the Duchess, blending personal celebration with lingering questions about her entrepreneurial pursuits





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Meghan Markle Prince Harry Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor As Ever Montecito Instagram

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