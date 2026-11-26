Meghan Markle reveals her top tips for stress-free holiday hosting in a new Bon Appetit column, including prep strategies and gift ideas.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has unveiled new hosting strategies in a recent column for Bon Appetit magazine, emphasizing the importance of meticulous preparation and small, thoughtful gestures to ensure a stress-free festive season. The former actress, now 45, shares specific advice that spans from practical kitchen tasks to the art of personal correspondence, drawing on a decade of experience in public life and hospitality.

Preparation Strategies For Holiday Guests

Meghan Markle advises hosts to begin their preparations well in advance, specifically recommending that hosts set the table the day before guests arrive. This approach allows the host to focus entirely on welcoming visitors with hugs and drinks when the doorbell rings, rather than worrying about last-minute arrangements. She highlights the value of these little touches, such as leaving granola and bagels on the counter with a handwritten note instructing out-of-town guests to help themselves to yogurt, berries, and cream cheese from the fridge.

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The Duchess further suggests waking guests with the inviting aroma of freshly brewed coffee, a sensory detail that adds warmth to the morning experience. Markle also encourages pre-cooking longer-lasting dishes to conserve time during the actual event, ensuring that the host can remain present and engaged. She recommends taking something homemade to dinner parties where one is a guest, with her personal favorites being a jar of warmly spiced nuts or a jam-swirled loaf cake that can serve as breakfast the following day.

Stakeholder Positions On Handwritten Notes

In a section dedicated to etiquette, Meghan Markle addresses the significance of handwritten notes in an increasingly digital world, urging readers to embrace the beauty of penmanship. She suggests using a pen with high-quality ink, testing it beforehand to avoid mistakes, and utilizing a line spacer for precision, tips she refined during her time working as a calligrapher. Markle reassures readers that even imperfect handwriting is cherished by recipients, adding that small embellishments like swoops, swirls, or simple doodles can enhance the personal touch.

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This advice comes amidst public scrutiny regarding the use of artificial intelligence in her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Despite industry-standard AI detectors identifying the illustrations on her £115 advent calendar as being generated by tools from OpenAI, Markle continues to advocate for authentic, handcrafted elements in social interactions. The contrast between her digital artwork and her written advice highlights the complex intersection of modern technology and traditional etiquette.

Historical Context And Past Advice

Meghan Markle's current guidance echoes strategies she shared over a decade ago on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, which she closed ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. In that earlier article, she emphasized menu planning, putting out a cheese board, and being playful with place settings to manage the energy and schedules of the holiday season. She noted that these guidelines were designed to make celebrations the best and most stress-free ever, a sentiment that remains consistent in her current Bon Appetit column.

Her expertise in hosting is rooted in earlier professional experiences, including her time working at Paper Source in Beverly Hills in 2004. Winnie Park, the CEO of Paper Source, recalled that Markle taught calligraphy classes and enjoyed helping customers bring creative projects to life. This background in calligraphy also led to her being recruited by Paula Patton and Robin Thicke to write their wedding invitations, showcasing a long-standing skill in personalized correspondence.

Real-World Impact On Gifting And Etiquette

Meghan Markle extends her hosting philosophy to gift-giving, advising readers to use craft or tissue paper and to dress up recipes by wrapping loaves of bread or cake in parchment paper tied with ribbon. She recommends adding sprigs of herbs or flowers from the garden as a finishing touch, elevating the presentation of homemade gifts. These details reflect a broader trend towards thoughtful, experiential gifting that prioritizes personal effort over store-bought items.

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The guidance provided in the Bon Appetit issue serves as a practical guide for consumers navigating the pressures of the festive period. By breaking down complex social obligations into manageable steps, such as prepping food and personalizing notes, Markle offers a framework for reducing holiday stress. Her advice resonates with a wide audience, leveraging her platform to promote values of kindness, preparation, and authentic connection.