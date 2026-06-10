Meghan Markle has given fans a rare look at what life is like for her and her family with a series of photos on her Instagram. The photos show Markle's kids, including her daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, and her son Archie, as well as her rescue beagle Mamma Mia. The photos also show Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, in various scenes, including a workout and a moment of relaxation on a bench.

Meghan Markle shares a glimpse of her life as a mom of two, showcasing her kids and her home in Montecito , California . The Duchess of Sussex posted a series of photos on her Instagram , giving fans a rare look at what life is like for her and her family.

The photos show Markle's kids, including her daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, and her son Archie, as well as her rescue beagle Mamma Mia. The photos also show Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, in various scenes, including a workout and a moment of relaxation on a bench. Markle captioned the post 'Our dream girl,' and 'Happy 5th birthday, Lili.

' Markle also celebrated International Women's Day with a post featuring a photo of Lilibet, saying 'For the woman she will one day be ... Happy International Women's Day.

' The photos were taken by Harry, who also shared a sweet message for their daughter's birthday. Markle and Harry have been living in Montecito, California, with their two children since stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The couple, who tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in England, have been enjoying their new life in the US.

Markle has been sharing glimpses of their life in Montecito on her Instagram, giving fans a look at what life is like for her and her family. The photos show the couple's home, their kids, and their rescue beagle, as well as Markle and Harry in various scenes. Markle has been using her Instagram to share updates about her life and her family, and the latest post is no exception.

The photos are a rare look at what life is like for the royal family, and fans are loving every moment of it. Markle and Harry have been keeping a low profile since stepping back as senior members of the royal family, but it's clear that they're enjoying their new life in the US. The photos show the couple's home, their kids, and their rescue beagle, as well as Markle and Harry in various scenes.

Markle has been using her Instagram to share updates about her life and her family, and the latest post is no exception. The photos are a rare look at what life is like for the royal family, and fans are loving every moment of it





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