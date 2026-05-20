Meghan Markle's Rare Visit to UK and Celebration of Eighth Wedding Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Prince Harry's legal battle for security protection, and the new photos from the royal wedding, all made headlines on the occasion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eighth wedding anniversary.

Meghan Markle revealed she had a rare visit to the UK during her return journey from Geneva to LA on Monday. She last officially visited Britain in 2022, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

She also traveled via Heathrow in July 2024 when visiting Nigeria, and spent several hours at the prestigious Windsor Suite. On her visit to Switzerland for the World Health Organisation's 79th World Health Assembly, she got a handwritten card from BA staff on her flight from London to LA. She marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing unseen photos from her wedding day on Instagram





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Meghan Markle British Airways World Health Assembly Card Prince Harry Children's Online Safety Nuptials

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