Meghan Markle’s Mother, Doria Ragland, Helped the FBI Investigate Thomas Markle, Meghan’s Father

Ragland reportedly identified Markle in a series of photographs dating from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, which allegedly depict his abuse of Filipino girls.

, Doria Ragland, mother of the Duchess of Sussex, assisted the FBI and played a key role in identifying her ex-husband, leading to his arrest in Florida on November 6.

also reports that she played a central role, one that, as the outlet writes, involved reviewing a series of photographs obtained by federal agents.was reportedly shown a series of blurred images depicting alleged sexual abuse of minors, and she identified the man in the photographs as her ex-husband.

Also read Prince Harry Speaks Out on Child Safety After Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Markle's Arrest

Markle, now 82, was reportedly between 30 and 40 years old at the time the photos were taken, during a period when he may not have even been married to Ragland yet . Markle was also reportedly recognized by another person, whose name has not been disclosed.

This person is said to be a witness who spent a great deal of time with him around the time the photos were allegedly taken. The photographs in question were found among the material seized from a storage unit that Markle rented in Los Angeles. According to, this was a space where the man allegedly stored “child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls.

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” The FBI took action following the suspicious discovery of alleged child pornography at Markle’s home in Cebu, Philippines, where he lived for a year—until last May—before returning to the United States. After a court appearance in Tampa following his arrest, he was released on the condition that he remain at the Maravida Senior Living nursing home in Lakeland, Florida—the same facility from which he had been taken into custody.

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace on September 20, 2018 in London, England. The investigation was initiated by Thomas Markle Jr., whom Meghan’s father had with his first wife, Roslyn Loveless, along with another daughter, Samantha. The man told police that he had found a great deal of compromising material among the family mementos, which was why he had filed a complaint against his father.

Markle Jr. was initially considered a person of interest by investigators, with Juanito Victor Remulla, secretary of the Philippine Department of the Interior, saying, “There are signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well. ” However, the Philippine police have since publicly apologized to Markle Jr. after interviews with his fiancée and others in his circle reportedly exonerated him.

Meanwhile, following Ragland’s intervention, Meghan is also reportedly willing to cooperate with the FBI in the investigation into her father, a source told The Duchess of Sussex no longer has any relationship with her father, and—as was revealed when the story about the alleged child pornography surfaced—it is precisely for this reason.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” Meghan said in a statement on the matter. “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

” She continued: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. ” This is a story with many unresolved issues. More will be known after the first hearing, the date of which has not yet been set.

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