Thomas Markle Sr., 82, appeared in Tampa federal court Thursday where a psychiatrist found him mentally competent to defend himself against child sexual abuse material charges. His lawyer accepted the findings for now but may contest them once the case moves to California.

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared in Tampa federal court Thursday afternoon wearing an orange jumpsuit for a hearing on whether he is mentally fit to defend himself against child sexual abuse material charges.

Court Finds Markle Mentally Fit

A psychiatrist found with a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Markle has sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him, according to the report discussed at the hearing. The court accepted the findings of the report. Mary Wolf, Markle Sr.'s lawyer, initially said she would not contest the findings at this stage of the case.

Also read Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. faces child abuse charges in the Philippines: report

She added that she may contest them once Markle Sr. is moved to California, where the case is expected to play out. Markle was previously held at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Florida, with a booking photo released on Nov. 10, 2026. The Department of Justice said FBI agents seized about 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books, that contained suspected child sexual abuse images.

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The FBI began investigating after receiving reports in October about suspected material among Markle's belongings in the Philippines, according to the complaint. Investigators later identified storage units in California, the affidavit said. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has not commented directly but has been described as devastated by the accusations. She said a letter making troubling and disturbing allegations about her father was sent to police in London in 2019.

She also said her decision to keep her father from having contact with her children was made for one reason: to protect them. She has two children with Prince Harry. Markle's daughter Samantha has publicly supported her father and appeared at court after his child porn arrest. Markle was charged with serious child pornography offenses in the Philippines.

Case Moves To California Courts

He was also detained for cutting off an ankle monitor, and his mugshot was released after that detention. Meghan has reportedly been dealing with the situation and has plans to assist police. The case is expected to continue in California, where Markle may face additional child porn charges. The hearing in Tampa was the first step in determining his mental competency as the legal process moves forward.

The allegations have drawn widespread media attention, with coverage noting the disturbing nature of the charges. Markle's legal team has not yet indicated how they will proceed once the case is transferred. The court's acceptance of the psychiatric report means the case can advance, though the defense may raise competency again later. FBI agents seized the items as part of their investigation, which began after reports from the Philippines.

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Psychiatric Report Clears Competency Hurdle

The storage units in California were identified later, according to the affidavit. The 78 items included slides, film negatives and books. The suspected images were found among Markle's belongings. Meghan's statement about the letter to London police in 2019 and her desire to protect her children underscore the personal toll of the case.

She has faced media scrutiny over her relationship with her father, but she said her decision was made for one reason: to protect her children. The case continues to develop, with Markle's next court appearance expected in California. His lawyer may contest the competency findings at that stage. The charges carry serious legal consequences, and the investigation remains ongoing.